Lost Administration Authority

by Nerfboy / August 25, 2007 5:58 PM PDT

Recently I tried to open up Photoshop CS2 like I do all the time, and it said I do not have permsission to access this program! I am the only one who uses my computer, with no guest accounts active.

I also noticed I can't even select to shut down computer from the Start button. I have to log out first, and then shut down from there.
I did a virus sweep and found 3 trojans, which have now been deleted. I also created another User account as an administrator, but I still get permission problems, as above.

Anyone know where I go from here?

9 total posts
Re
by quattro20vT / August 25, 2007 7:04 PM PDT

Many times I have found my system was infected with trojans, and when I 'cleaned them up' I found that it didnt always fuly clean them or clean them at all. Now, If I ever get trojans I just save what I need from my comp and fresh install my OS. Its the only way Ive found that truly gets rid of them for good. Im not a pro or anything its just simply what I can contribute from my own experience. I'm sure others will chime in that are more knowledgeable in this suject than I am

Question
by Nerfboy / August 25, 2007 7:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Re

Will reinstalling my OS wipe everything? Are you talking about a format? My computer came with Windows SP2, will reinstalling this be enough?

trojans
by Amos16 / August 26, 2007 1:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Question

Hi - you do not have to wipe and reinstall your OS to get rid of malware. Just remember that you have the System restore program always active. Now before the next cleanup with an antispy program deactivate System Restore (right click on My Computer - Properties - System Restore) and run the cleanup program. At the end remember to reinstate System Restore so you can revert to an earlier time if you have to. Good luck - Amos

When this happens I....
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 25, 2007 10:11 PM PDT

Review the TAKE OWNERSHIP article at http://support.microsoft.com/kb/308421 then take ownership of the files of Photoshop CS.

That usually is enough to uninstall and reinstall the program.

Bob

Taking ownership
by Nerfboy / August 26, 2007 7:54 AM PDT

I will try that, thanks for the link.

Although I have uninstalled and reinstalled the program. But my admin user account no longer is an admin account. I can't even shut down from the start button. I have to log out first and then shut down in the next window. I made another admin account, but installing Photoshop from there still gives me the permission problem.

How can I get all my admin ownership back?

System Restore
by Nerfboy / August 26, 2007 11:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Taking ownership

I did a system restore to the day before this all happened and it seemed to work. Although now my AVG software won't initialize and I can't uninstall it to reinstall it. SIGH.

About Admin accounts. A tool I use (link only.)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 26, 2007 11:43 AM PDT
In reply to: System Restore
Fixed
by Nerfboy / August 26, 2007 1:17 PM PDT

Everything seems to be back in working order.

Thanks for those who replied.

