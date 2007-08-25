Lost Administration Authority

Many times I have found my system was infected with trojans, and when I 'cleaned them up' I found that it didnt always fuly clean them or clean them at all. Now, If I ever get trojans I just save what I need from my comp and fresh install my OS. Its the only way Ive found that truly gets rid of them for good. Im not a pro or anything its just simply what I can contribute from my own experience. I'm sure others will chime in that are more knowledgeable in this suject than I am
Recently I tried to open up Photoshop CS2 like I do all the time, and it said I do not have permsission to access this program! I am the only one who uses my computer, with no guest accounts active.
I also noticed I can't even select to shut down computer from the Start button. I have to log out first, and then shut down from there.
I did a virus sweep and found 3 trojans, which have now been deleted. I also created another User account as an administrator, but I still get permission problems, as above.
Anyone know where I go from here?