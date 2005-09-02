Lossing space on my harddisk!!!?

If you have Norton Utilities on a cd rom use 'wipe clean'. I am sure that there are many other such, but it's what I use.
I installed a game on the other partition of my hard disk.It was about 500M, and of course that took some space of my partion.When i uninstalled it,that space is never freed.I mean when i check the partition's proprties the used space is alot bigger than the files are there.I cleaned many times with different tools and defragmanted but it is the same.i checked for hidden files that may take space but none is there.Any hints to get back my lost space on the drive?