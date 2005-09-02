Lossing space on my harddisk!!!?

PC Applications forum

by alderessy / September 2, 2005 3:49 AM PDT

I installed a game on the other partition of my hard disk.It was about 500M, and of course that took some space of my partion.When i uninstalled it,that space is never freed.I mean when i check the partition's proprties the used space is alot bigger than the files are there.I cleaned many times with different tools and defragmanted but it is the same.i checked for hidden files that may take space but none is there.Any hints to get back my lost space on the drive?

Wipe Clean
by Paul Roantree / September 2, 2005 4:02 AM PDT

If you have Norton Utilities on a cd rom use 'wipe clean'. I am sure that there are many other such, but it's what I use.

I did that !
by alderessy / September 2, 2005 4:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Wipe Clean

That was what i thought it will work.I used Norton system work and wiped off but nothing happened???

Re: lost space on hard disk
by Kees Bakker / September 2, 2005 4:58 AM PDT

If scandisk doesn't find errors, there's no empty unaccounted space on the hard disk.

Use tools like i.disk and clduw (both free downloads) to get a graphic picture of where it's gone. The totals of all folders should add up to the grand total without 500 Mb missing.

Kees

It is no there?
by alderessy / September 2, 2005 5:40 AM PDT

Thanks Kees.I used i.disk and it didn't show me 500M,but what is strange i only have zone alarm and super cleaner at that partition and the computer shows me the size is 1.03GB.Really both of super cleaner and zone alrme is not more than 10M.I scanned my disk and no error found.This is so strange to me!!!!

I fixed it.
by alderessy / September 2, 2005 10:16 AM PDT

It was just Norton protecetd file of Recycle Bin.I emptied it and everything is ok now.Thanks to all who try to fix this.

Re: I fixed it.
by jhawklyn / September 6, 2005 2:35 AM PDT
In reply to: I fixed it.

Thanks for posting the followup!

