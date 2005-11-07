Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Lose Internet service after 30 minutes

by dyt6270 / November 7, 2005 5:43 AM PST

Recently my Motorola Surfboard modem failed and it was replaced with a WebSTAR modem. After the sytem was restarted, two of my computers running XP work perfectly. The third computer which runs Windows 98SE connects to the Internet OK but in almost exactly 30 minutes, it disconnects with the famous "Page not found..." message. The only way to reconnect is to reboot, where I am good for another 30 minutes. I have tried setting the LoadLCE and LoadSENs to 'auto' as per some previous recommendations and deleting the 'loadwc.exe' file, but nothing has helped. I'm suspicious that something else has failed. Any suggestions other than reloading Windows and Internet Explorer? The problem is still there if I run Netscape instead of IE.

Re: webstar modem
by Kees Bakker / November 7, 2005 7:47 PM PST

Dyt,

Assuming that the configuration is cable-motorola or webstar modem-router-3 computers with a NIC there should be no difference at all, because the computer connects to the router, and the modem-router connection is OK or the 2 XP computers wouldn't work, and there is no modem specific software installed on the PC.

So maybe the configuration is different? I understand the Motorola modem to be USB. Tell about that and about the software you installed. If USB, is it a separate PCI USB-card or on the motherboard? Are you sure the correct motherboard drivers are installed?

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6618-0.html?forumID=6&threadID=132694&messageID=1495876 is a seemingly unresolved case of a webstar modem on 98 also. You're lucky with your 30 minutes: it's 5 there.

Reading your post and that one combined I'm beginning to think of either a driver problem (modem or usb) or a settings problem. A dial-up modem had a setting for automatic disconnect after x minutes of inactivity. It's unlikely to be exactly that, of course, but if it's 'exactly 30 minutes' I think hardware problems (like heat suggested in the other thread) or even outdated drivers are an improbable cause.

If this can't be solved, I would contact the company (your ISP?) that replaced the modem by another one, that's obviously not Windows 98 compatible. They might not agree with the 'obviously', but their tech help then should be able to find the cause. I'm not sure at all that reloading Windows 98 will help if the problem is related to drivers and settings and the same are applied after that reload.
The only difference could be that there are no remnants of the Motorola modem after a clean install. If there was any software installed for that Motorola, did you do a full and correct uninstall of that (both delete the device from Device Manager, uninstall additional software from Config Panel>Add/Remove)?

Your ISP might have a spare working Motorola modem for you. That could be the easiest solution.

Hope this helps.


Kees

Collapse -
Computer is ethernet connected
by dyt6270 / November 8, 2005 11:17 AM PST
In reply to: Re: webstar modem

Thanks for the reply. The 98SE computer than is giving problems and one of the XP computers are connected to the router by ethernet cables, not USB. (The other XP is wireless.) There were no Motorola or WebSTAR drivers installed. I am now thinking the problem may have started by coincidence when the modems are changed. I suspect a Windows problem may be the cause. If the computer is rebooted and 30 minutes elapses before Explorer is opened, it is unable to connect. The 30 minutes starts when the computer is started, not when Explorer opens. I am about at the point of reformatting and reinstalling all software. Several other sources have indicated that for proper performance, a clean reinstall should be performed annually. This machine is 6-7 years old and has been nearly troublefree until now.

Collapse -
For what it is worth
by auggief / November 8, 2005 4:14 PM PST

I and many of my neighbors having similar problems and it was Free Zone Alarm Firewall. We uninstalled it and are using Windows Firewall temporarily.

Collapse -
Free ZA
by CharleyO / November 9, 2005 11:51 PM PST
In reply to: For what it is worth

***

I do not believe that the free ZA firewall is causing this problem. I have used this firewall for at least 5 years and never had a time limit caused by the firewall. Usually, these time limits are set by the modem or by the ISP provider. Often, there is a setting that can be changed in the modem or in the connection with the ISP that can extend the time limit or set the time limit to never disconnect. Also, there use to be some ISP's that had service plans that only allowed certain amount of connection time per session. I do not know if those still exist and hopefully you do not have one of those service plans.


***

Collapse -
Believe it if you will.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 10, 2005 12:11 AM PST
In reply to: Free ZA

Zonelabs changes versions and some versions are buggy. If we want to troubleshoot where the issue is, we reduce the complexity.

Cheers,

Bob

Collapse -
Windows 98SE still timing out
by dyt6270 / November 14, 2005 2:51 AM PST

Thank you for your reply.I am not using this firewall. The Windows 98SE and one of the XP machines have separate ethernet cables from the router. The other XP is wireless. They are not networked together. I have found that even after I lose the Internet (eg, page cannot be found, etc and email won't send or receive) I can still use the 'Run' command to ping my router and to ping my ISP and still get replies. I feel Windows is somehow corrupted but I don'r know what it is.

Collapse -
"Windows firewall" is XP only...
by reefurbb / November 11, 2005 9:09 PM PST

W98SE has no such deal. XP PC's connected to router do not interfere with W98 PC, unless you have all 3 PC's networked through router.
If W98 PC is working through an XP PC to connect to ethernet, it may be why ZA gave a problem.
Must one of the XP PC's be on for W98 PC to connect?
If W98 PC works it's own ethernet connection, you could unplug the 2 XP PC's to see if it still disconnects.
If you put ZA in the XP PC's, and turn off XP firewall, does the W98 PC still "time out".
A lot of kanoodling but it's not a good idea to leave W98 PC unprotected?

Collapse -
Windows 98SE still timesout
by dyt6270 / November 14, 2005 2:48 AM PST

Thank you for your reply. The Windows 98SE and one of the XP machines have separate ethernet cables from the router. The other XP is wireless. They are not nretworked together. I have found that even after I lose the Internet (eg, page cannot be found, etc and email won't send or receive) I can still use the 'Run' command to ping my router and to ping my ISP and still get replies. I feel Windows is somehow corrupted but I don'r know what it is.

Collapse -
In case of unknown corruption ...
by Kees Bakker / November 14, 2005 6:53 AM PST

it might be time to do a clean install of Windows 98. You can do it without a format, if you want to keep your data and have a real Windows 98 CD, but you will have to reinstall all programs. Post for details if you're willing to go this way.

Kees

Collapse -
Reread YOUR posts...summary...
by reefurbb / November 14, 2005 8:45 PM PST

1. 1 XP PC, no 30 min. problem, wireless internet. Unknown firewall.
2. 1 XP PC, no 30 min. problem, RJ45 ethernet cable to router to new Webstar modem. Unknown firewall.
3. 1 W98SE PC, RJ45 ethernet cable to router to new Webstar modem, unknown firewall. 30 min problem, from when PC is turned on.
4. problem started when Motorola modem was changed to Webstar.
5. No PC needed changed in any way to accept Modem change as Internet still connected.
6. W98 PC is not networked to XP PC through router.
7. Ping shows W98 PC is active. Therefore ISP is not cutting W98 PC connection.
8. no warnings or evidence that W98 PC is otherwise corrupted or has problems, nor has a NIC card overheat?
9. unplugging XP PC from router doesn't help?
10. unplugging router and plugging W98 PC directly into Modem doesn't help?
11. XP PC and W98 PC has same brand NIC card, or is XP PC onboard NIC and W98 PC an add-in card?

a. W98 reinstall doesn't seem called for yet.
b. XP has a load of drivers and might have updated to Webstar drivers, and you didn't notice. W98 does not have such.
c. W98 PC, Device Manager, shows Webstar modem and/or Router, instead of Motorola still?. Or otherwise shows no problem with any Device?
d. All DSL or Cable modems (you didn't say which) allow 24/7 connection until you turn off modem, as that's how it was with Motorola modem.
e. 30 min time out still seems to be an overheat problem instead of anything else.
f. The Thollians have created a web trap around your W98 PC and you are not Spock...

Collapse -
Just a thought
by mrkhlp / November 20, 2005 10:51 AM PST

Have you heard of Denial of Service. The symtoms your system exhibits are exactly how DOS works. I have fixed many such computers with the same problem. Every 30 minutes from boot up the connection goes away. It has always been a trojan. Just because it happens to be when you got a new modem does not mean that is the cause. Just for the heck of it run a good trojanhunter such as trojanhunter you can download the demo which is fully functional for 30 days. Also run a scan with a good virus scanner. I have not seen anywhere where you have checked either. It may save you a lot of time and trouble. If this was heat related problem it's not likely to happen every time exactly in 30 minutes. If your room temp were to cool down then it's likely you would stay connected longer since the heat build up would take longer. Just as if the room temp went up you would have a shorter connection time since the heat would build up quicker.
Good luck!!

