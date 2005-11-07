Lose Internet service after 30 minutes

Dyt,



Assuming that the configuration is cable-motorola or webstar modem-router-3 computers with a NIC there should be no difference at all, because the computer connects to the router, and the modem-router connection is OK or the 2 XP computers wouldn't work, and there is no modem specific software installed on the PC.



So maybe the configuration is different? I understand the Motorola modem to be USB. Tell about that and about the software you installed. If USB, is it a separate PCI USB-card or on the motherboard? Are you sure the correct motherboard drivers are installed?



http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6618-0.html?forumID=6&threadID=132694&messageID=1495876 is a seemingly unresolved case of a webstar modem on 98 also. You're lucky with your 30 minutes: it's 5 there.



Reading your post and that one combined I'm beginning to think of either a driver problem (modem or usb) or a settings problem. A dial-up modem had a setting for automatic disconnect after x minutes of inactivity. It's unlikely to be exactly that, of course, but if it's 'exactly 30 minutes' I think hardware problems (like heat suggested in the other thread) or even outdated drivers are an improbable cause.



If this can't be solved, I would contact the company (your ISP?) that replaced the modem by another one, that's obviously not Windows 98 compatible. They might not agree with the 'obviously', but their tech help then should be able to find the cause. I'm not sure at all that reloading Windows 98 will help if the problem is related to drivers and settings and the same are applied after that reload.

The only difference could be that there are no remnants of the Motorola modem after a clean install. If there was any software installed for that Motorola, did you do a full and correct uninstall of that (both delete the device from Device Manager, uninstall additional software from Config Panel>Add/Remove)?



Your ISP might have a spare working Motorola modem for you. That could be the easiest solution.









