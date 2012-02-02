Speakeasy forum

Looks like more good news for Newt

by Steven Haninger / February 2, 2012 5:20 AM PST
8 total posts
(NT) Now it is better for Newt than before?
by James Denison / February 2, 2012 7:45 AM PST
(NT) I'm not sure I consider Trump's endorsement an asset.
by Roger NC / February 2, 2012 11:09 AM PST
(NT) Exactly. He endorsed Romney...a sigh of relief for Newt :-)
by Steven Haninger / February 2, 2012 5:50 PM PST
It balances out though
by Josh K / February 2, 2012 10:00 PM PST

Herman Cain endorsed Newt, after his attempts to dodge the question by endorsing "the American People" drew well-deserved ridicule. So let's call this one a draw. Wink

Still not what Newt was expecting I guess
by Roger NC / February 3, 2012 7:06 AM PST

Newt Gingrich has swept into Nevada trailing far behind Mitt Romney in state polls and lacking much campaign organisation, but he can boast of a flashy new endorsement: Donald Trump will announce his support for Gingrich in Las Vegas, according to a senior campaign official.

Perhaps you didn't see what happened
by Steven Haninger / February 3, 2012 9:04 AM PST

In the morning broadcasts, one story was that Trump would be making a "major" announcement later that day. Speculation among the news personnel was that "The Donald" would be endorsing Gingrich. Apparently the folks at you link took the bait and ran with the story before Trump named Romney as his choice. Of course the news readers were already having a field day discussing whether Trump would be an asset or a liability. I didn't hear the actual announcement but it must have had these news guys wondering what hit them. I thought there was a bit of irony in how this played out in that, if Trump meant to give Gingrich a boost, he may certainly have done so by endorsing Newt's main rival.

