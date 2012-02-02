Looks like more good news for Newt

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.
Got a discussion topic that's not necessarily related to technology? Well, come on in and join the Speakeasy forum to discuss a wide variety of non-technical related topics with your fellow community members--discussions can range from today's hottest news items to sharing your latest fishing tale--the sky is the limit.
In the morning broadcasts, one story was that Trump would be making a "major" announcement later that day. Speculation among the news personnel was that "The Donald" would be endorsing Gingrich. Apparently the folks at you link took the bait and ran with the story before Trump named Romney as his choice. Of course the news readers were already having a field day discussing whether Trump would be an asset or a liability. I didn't hear the actual announcement but it must have had these news guys wondering what hit them. I thought there was a bit of irony in how this played out in that, if Trump meant to give Gingrich a boost, he may certainly have done so by endorsing Newt's main rival.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.