Looking for USB/Bluetooth headphones

by OoKukaioO / March 7, 2016 3:33 PM PST

Hi all,

Looking for valuable advice from everyone!

Im a PC gamer, and a music lover on my way to work by feet with my smartphone.

Thats where Im looling for advice because I want to buy a headphones allowing me to be performant wirelessly in usb on my gaming pc, but also to listen at my music wirelessly in bluetooth on the way to work (sound quality as closest as possible to Parrot 2.0).

Looking forward to your recommendations!

Kind regards

Looking for USB/Bluetooth headphones
12 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Didn't find such a thing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2016 3:44 PM PST

I found bluetooth and wired but not bluetooth and USB. Go figure.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Logitech
by OoKukaioO / March 7, 2016 3:49 PM PST

Logitech has bluetooth headphones with a small USB wireless adapter on pc, but sound quality is bad...

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
My definition of USB Audio
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2016 4:01 PM PST

In reply to: Logitech
In reply to: Logitech

Is that the connection is via USB and not via some USB dongle. Sorry I didn't think about this Logitech model as a match to your question.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
NP!
by OoKukaioO / March 7, 2016 5:05 PM PST

I had a logitech for a while, but sound bad quality and big microphone folded whilr walking was not very cool ^^

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Both Bluetooth and Wired?
by JenifZ / November 14, 2017 5:31 PM PST

Maybe OoKukaioO means using headphones both Bluetooth and wired with USB cable.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Suggestion
by rayhunter123 / April 5, 2016 12:41 AM PDT

Sound intone BT-02 or BÖHM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Bluetooth waterproof headphones
by T-kent / May 5, 2016 10:41 PM PDT

Recommend This Waterproof Bluetooth headphones to U, I have no idea it is u find?
www.amazon.com/dp/B01DD0BCDW

Post was last edited on May 6, 2016 1:05 AM PDT

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Bluetooth Headphones
by rameshrath / May 31, 2016 3:12 AM PDT

Samsung releases new lelel Bluetooth Headphones. They are awesome with good noise reduction.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
My Advice
by AlexBolwin / January 12, 2017 5:47 PM PST

Ensure that you think about the budget along with your real needs prior to deciding to purchase the headphones. In this way you may not pay more for functions you don't really need and can absolutely get one of the bluetooth headphones.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What's your budget?
by a_dingbat / January 24, 2017 4:31 PM PST
In reply to: My Advice

Bose make the QuietComfort and the SoundLink if your budget will stretch to that. I'm not a gamer so I'm not sure what makes a good gaming headset but they're both very impressive when playing music (I own the QC and tried the SL for 5-10 minutes).

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Hard to find such
by parijatrawat / February 6, 2017 2:33 AM PST

I think that would really be nice!!
But hard to get, sounds innovative soon might be in trend..

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
