Looking for this software

I'm not exactly sure where to put this so I hope I put in the right place.
Anyways, I'm looking for a software that I used to use a very long time ago about 3 or 4 years ago and I hope someone knows what I am talking about.
The software is kinda like a dance software player. It featured a group of(4 or 5 maybe less)animated korean or japanese dancer.
If I remember correctly the software like this.
1. You play a song
2. A group of animated dancer dance to the song(I think they were korea,japanese or maybe white. Don't remember.)
That about it. I'm hoping someone will know what I'm talking about. I've been trying to search for this software for a week now. I use to be able to find it at download.com by just typing in real but either download.com remove it or the software name has changed.
I also remember one of the website you go to get more animated dancer was either in korean or japanese.
Again i'm really hoping someone can help me find this software.
Thanks for any help!!!
