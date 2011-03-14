Looking for something similiar to the Logitech Z-5450

Good morning. I was writing in regards to trying to locate a specific type of home theater system. I appreciate any suggestions that you offer. I have a very open family room, one that I do NOT want to run wires to the back speakers. I have heard and read about rear wireless speakers that you can plug into an outlet for them to draw power but can't seem to locate them ANYWHERE. That option would be perfect as I have outlets near both the position to plug in the the rear speakers. The only thing I have seen online that comes close to that is the Logitech Z-5450, which clearly state they they have "plug to power" support and good reviews. Unfortunately, those came out in 2005 and are EXTREMELY hard to find right now. Is there anything similiar to that on the mark now? I actually don't need a home theater system to come with a blu-ray player, as I will filter my movie needs throught my Playstation 3. Just need a home theater sound system that includes rear "power to plug" wireless rear speaker that do not need to be ran to the subwoofer or anything up front. I really don't want a receiver in the back that I have to run wires to either. Thank you again for any suggestions.