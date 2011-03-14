TVs & Home Theaters forum

Looking for something similiar to the Logitech Z-5450

by BottomDollar001 / March 13, 2011 11:54 PM PDT

Good morning. I was writing in regards to trying to locate a specific type of home theater system. I appreciate any suggestions that you offer. I have a very open family room, one that I do NOT want to run wires to the back speakers. I have heard and read about rear wireless speakers that you can plug into an outlet for them to draw power but can't seem to locate them ANYWHERE. That option would be perfect as I have outlets near both the position to plug in the the rear speakers. The only thing I have seen online that comes close to that is the Logitech Z-5450, which clearly state they they have "plug to power" support and good reviews. Unfortunately, those came out in 2005 and are EXTREMELY hard to find right now. Is there anything similiar to that on the mark now? I actually don't need a home theater system to come with a blu-ray player, as I will filter my movie needs throught my Playstation 3. Just need a home theater sound system that includes rear "power to plug" wireless rear speaker that do not need to be ran to the subwoofer or anything up front. I really don't want a receiver in the back that I have to run wires to either. Thank you again for any suggestions.

That Logitech is for PC use, not home theater
by Pepe7 / March 14, 2011 3:11 AM PDT

You may be seeking a holy grail, of sorts.

Most wireless speaker setups require some sort of (separate) wireless surround controller to function, and that would also need to be powered to AC. There might be a brand of wireless speakers with specifics that you mention, but I'm not finding it (yet).

I think I understand what you mean;
by ahtoi / March 14, 2011 3:11 AM PDT

There are lots of wireless speakers out there but they don't seem all created equal thought. So I guess one must read the spec carefully and be sure it fit exactly what they are looking for. Personally I still think either crown or base molding is the second best way to go. Holes through the studs is the best. Good luck.

Thank you for the suggestions
by BottomDollar001 / March 14, 2011 4:13 AM PDT

I'm not giving up in my research and search for this. Maybe I will get lucky and find that system for right now and use that one. Thanks again.

Thank you
by BottomDollar001 / March 14, 2011 4:15 AM PDT

Yes I was aware they are PC speakers but I have seen and read about them used as a home theater system. Just really interested in them. I don't need this huge booming system, I have one that does that already, looking for something more mobile and convienent. Thanks and I'm still looking too.

I guess you could try it
by Pepe7 / March 14, 2011 7:08 AM PDT
In reply to: Thank you

The 5450 is supposed to have multiple digital coaxial inputs, six channel analog inputs and the ability to decode surround sound. You could try running digital coaxial out from the PS3.

http://www.hardcoreware.net/reviews/review-311-1.htm

I'm also not entirely clear after reading the conclusion page of the above review on which model would require being plugged into AC.

I also caution you to read some of the reviews at Amazon that seem to indicate that these wireless speakers may interfere with some devices/wireless networks. YMMV.

http://www.amazon.com/Logitech-Z-5450-Digital-Speaker-970181-0403/product-reviews/B000AM6QHO/ref=cm_cr_dp_synop?ie=UTF8&showViewpoints=0&sortBy=bySubmissionDateDescending#R1ASR1UVRD33GX

