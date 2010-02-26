Looking for SMS/MMS backup solution

I've still not found any way to automatically archive MMS texts, but have been using dexrex for SMS for about 6 months. Works perfect, and free too. Archives to a private web site on the fly all sent and received sms texts. If anyone knows of anything that does the same for MMS I'd be very happy to hear about it!
I have a Blackberry Tour with Verizon and I text a LOT. Has anyone run across a reliable backup solution for backing up all all of my text messages so I can keep them?
Looking through the Blackberry apps all I can seem to find are apps that allow for sending a text message at a specific time. Nope, not what I'm looking for.