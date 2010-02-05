Desktops forum

General discussion

Looking for new computer to play SIms 3- need help!!

by babu357 / February 5, 2010 11:48 AM PST

I am looking for a new computer. I have close to $700.00 to spend.
I have read the specs for sims 3 but for one,I want to make sure it has more than the basics. Since adding Custom Content and expansion packs will slow things down.
The computer I had fits the specs but If I added a bunch of CC's ( not even a quarter of what I used to have on SIms 2 )it would slow way down. I dont' want that.
I want a computer that can handle lots of Custom content, since that's half the fun of the Sims is adding custom content..and getting more expansion packs.
Secondly, I have no idea of how to covert those things mentioned in the specs into other products. There are so many names and brands and numbers of processors and graphics cards, it's just very confusing to know what is equal to what.
I am currently looking at a computer a gamer suggested to me. I was wondering if anyone could tell me if the specs sound good for Sims 3..I also want to run "Daz" on it..if any of you are familiar with that.it's not a game but a 3d graphics program..
Anyways I guess, mainly concentrate on the Sims 3 if you dont' know of the other. Whatever works for Sims 3 should work for that as well.

Please let me know if the computer below is good for SIms 3 or if you have any other suggestions. !!
thanks,
Babu
here's the specs of the computer I'm considering:

iBUYPOWER
Model Gamer Power 535SLC
Recommended Usage Gaming
Processor AMD Athlon II X4 620(2.6GHz)
Processor Main Features 64 bit Quad-Core Processor
Cache Per Processor 2MB L2 Cache
Memory 4GB DDR3 1600
Hard Drive 500GB SATA II
Optical Drive 1 24X DL DVD+/-RW Drive
Graphics ATI Radeon HD5670 1GB
Audio Sound card - Integrated
Ethernet 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet
Power Supply 480W
Keyboard iBUYPOWER USB Deluxe Keyboard
Mouse iBUYPOWER USB Mouse
Operating System Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit
Special Features CX-5B59 Gaming Tower

iBUYPOWER Gaming Liquid Cooling-Overclock Ready
Motherboard
Chipset AMD 770
CPU
CPU Type Athlon II X4
Installed Qty 1
CPU Speed 620(2.6GHz)
L2 Cache Per CPU 2MB
CPU Socket Type AM3
CPU Main Features 64 bit Quad-Core Processor
Graphics
GPU/VPU Type ATI Radeon HD 5670
Graphics Interface PCI Express 2.0 x16
Memory
Memory Capacity 4GB DDR3
Memory Speed DDR3 1600
Form Factor DIMM 240-pin
Memory Spec 2GB x 2
Memory Slot (Total) 4
Memory Slot (Available) 2
Maximum Memory Supported 16GB
Hard Drive
HDD Capacity 500GB
HDD Interface SATA II
Optical Drive
Optical Drive Type DVD

5 total posts
Collapse -
I'm concerned.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 5, 2010 11:56 AM PST

"Parts 90 days limited" is a terrible warranty.

But my wife's machine loads Sims 3 slowly but plays just fine. It's a lowly Celeron 2+GHz with 2GB RAM and some PCIe ATI HD 2400 card.

Your machine exceeds that in many ways. I doubt Sims 3 will be an issue.
Bob

thanks
by babu357 / February 5, 2010 12:39 PM PST
In reply to: I'm concerned.

thanks for your input. Yeah not crazy bout the warranty..I thought maybe they had some kind of plan that you could buy to extend that warranty but I'm not sure..although I have had long ones before and then my machine would go like a month after the warranty was over..oh well, anyway thanks for your opinion.

Collapse -
depending on your PC skills...
by Brechan / February 5, 2010 10:06 PM PST
In reply to: thanks

You did not state in your original post the current specs for your computer; depending on your PC skills (and the age of your computer), for $700 you could upgrade the individual components inside it, and get extended warranties on each component (the manufacturer warranties are usually pretty good).

Collapse -
no upgrade
by babu357 / February 6, 2010 2:35 AM PST

thanks but I'm not interested in upgrading. I have already upgraded once and I really don't want to go through that again...besides the computer's getting pretty old and it's not really up to being upgraded anymore than it already is.

