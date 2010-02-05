Looking for new computer to play SIms 3- need help!!

I am looking for a new computer. I have close to $700.00 to spend.

I have read the specs for sims 3 but for one,I want to make sure it has more than the basics. Since adding Custom Content and expansion packs will slow things down.

The computer I had fits the specs but If I added a bunch of CC's ( not even a quarter of what I used to have on SIms 2 )it would slow way down. I dont' want that.

I want a computer that can handle lots of Custom content, since that's half the fun of the Sims is adding custom content..and getting more expansion packs.

Secondly, I have no idea of how to covert those things mentioned in the specs into other products. There are so many names and brands and numbers of processors and graphics cards, it's just very confusing to know what is equal to what.

I am currently looking at a computer a gamer suggested to me. I was wondering if anyone could tell me if the specs sound good for Sims 3..I also want to run "Daz" on it..if any of you are familiar with that.it's not a game but a 3d graphics program..

Anyways I guess, mainly concentrate on the Sims 3 if you dont' know of the other. Whatever works for Sims 3 should work for that as well.



Please let me know if the computer below is good for SIms 3 or if you have any other suggestions. !!

thanks,

Babu

here's the specs of the computer I'm considering:



iBUYPOWER

Model Gamer Power 535SLC

Recommended Usage Gaming

Processor AMD Athlon II X4 620(2.6GHz)

Processor Main Features 64 bit Quad-Core Processor

Cache Per Processor 2MB L2 Cache

Memory 4GB DDR3 1600

Hard Drive 500GB SATA II

Optical Drive 1 24X DL DVD+/-RW Drive

Graphics ATI Radeon HD5670 1GB

Audio Sound card - Integrated

Ethernet 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet

Power Supply 480W

Keyboard iBUYPOWER USB Deluxe Keyboard

Mouse iBUYPOWER USB Mouse

Operating System Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit

Special Features CX-5B59 Gaming Tower



iBUYPOWER Gaming Liquid Cooling-Overclock Ready

Motherboard

Chipset AMD 770

CPU

CPU Type Athlon II X4

Installed Qty 1

CPU Speed 620(2.6GHz)

L2 Cache Per CPU 2MB

CPU Socket Type AM3

CPU Main Features 64 bit Quad-Core Processor

Graphics

GPU/VPU Type ATI Radeon HD 5670

Graphics Interface PCI Express 2.0 x16

Memory

Memory Capacity 4GB DDR3

Memory Speed DDR3 1600

Form Factor DIMM 240-pin

Memory Spec 2GB x 2

Memory Slot (Total) 4

Memory Slot (Available) 2

Maximum Memory Supported 16GB

Hard Drive

HDD Capacity 500GB

HDD Interface SATA II

Optical Drive

Optical Drive Type DVD