looking for link to motorola's free trial of 'phone tools'

Hi, i have been searching all over for a trial version of Motorola's 'Phone Tools' before I think about buying it.
Can anyone post a link? I have the mini cable & don't want to fork out $60 for something I might not like.
Is there anything better that Motorola's phone tools to try? I have downloaded 'Mobiledit' but it doesn't want to cooperate with my phone. ( V220 ).
