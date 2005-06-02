Looking for high quality digital camera in $300-500 range

Cameras forum

by CobraBob / June 2, 2005 3:28 AM PDT

I'm more of a Point and Shoot type. I presently have a DiMAGE 7 camera that I might want to replace. I do not use a digital camera for video. I do, though, want the best quality pics (with good color) with features like a swing out viewfinder, 5+ MPs, viewfinder zoom, Compact Flash, and is powered by AA batteries. What would you recommend? I was leaning towards the Canon G6 but it doesn't take AA batteries. Thanks for your help.

Mine doesn't take AA either.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 2, 2005 3:45 AM PDT

But I got 8 days of use (it finally petered out on day Cool on my Kodak dx7590 so I wonder if AA is a thing of the past since I just need to go for a couple days before I hit the charger.

Bob

Collapse -
And neither does my gem of a camera.
by Donato777 / June 2, 2005 5:53 AM PDT

I, too was looking for a high quality camera recently, in the same price range and with many of the same features that you seek, including AA batteries. ''Snapshot'' suggested that I ''upscale'' and look at the Olympus C-7000 Zoom and I took his advice. After reading as many reviews about it as I could, and comparing it to other cameras in its class, I decided on this model. It is an outstanding camera with 7.1 megapixels and excellent photo image quality. Plus it has many manual controls that you usually don't find on a Point and Shoot camera like this one. What finally sold me on the Olympus C-7000 was a review I read in Dave's Picks on Imaging-Resource: ''We test a lot of cameras here, including many fine ones, but every now and then, a camera comes along that just feels great to hold and use. The Olympus C-7000 is one of these, it was just a pleasure to use, felt great in the hand, and took great photos.'' For his full review go to this link and scroll down to Olympus Camedia C-7000 Zoom: http://www.imaging-resource.com/WB/WB.HTM?view=6
Other reviews that convinced me to go with this model can be found at this link: http://www.livingroom.org.au/photolog/reviews/olympus/olympus_c7000c70_zoom.php
Or read this one: http://www.imaging-resource.com/PRODS/C7000/C7KA.HTM
Bottom line: this camera takes excellent photos and is packed with features that a novice could use or a serious amateur would enjoy. I had to compromise about the AA battery requirement, but I am glad now that I did. All the best!

Collapse -
A95
by PMR / June 2, 2005 7:07 AM PDT

take a look at the canon a95

Collapse -
I decided to go with the Canon PowerShot S2 IS
by CobraBob / June 3, 2005 7:20 AM PDT
In reply to: A95

Thanks for all the advice. After a lot of research I have decided to go with the just released Canon PowerShot S2 IS. It, of course, uses AA batteries. I had miserable luck with my PowerEx 1800mAh batteries. The worse issue was if I charged them and they were stored for longer than 2 weeks they would lose over half the charge and then, of course, I would get maybe 5 pictures before the camera shut down. And it would always happen at the worse possible time. LOL! By contrast, I have been using Eveready Lithium e2 batteries and the life is unbelievablly long. Now I can keep a set in my case and never have to worry about the charge draining.

Thanks again for your help.

Collapse -
Sony Cyber-Shot DSC-W7
by barone2 / June 27, 2005 4:56 AM PDT
In reply to: A95

This camera is very sharp, has a large LCD, 7.2 MP, and looks amazing, and is $449, but can be had for $399, so, its what you are looking for

Collapse -
Canon A95
by jam4201 / June 28, 2005 1:30 AM PDT

I just purchased a Canon A95 last month. I love it! It uses AA batteries and has lots of manual settings. As in, the settings are on the outside of the camera. All you do it turn the wheel.

I have a Nikon Cool Pix too but that one has to be held absolutely still or you'll get blurry pictures. Not so with the Canon, plus it has a view finder. You can't go wrong.

Collapse -
Sony
by ShinobiGunmanX / June 28, 2005 9:44 AM PDT

May I suggest is you're looking for a AA battery camera a Sony Cyber-shot 7.2-Megapixel Digital Camera DSC-W7 Its the one I want to get.

Collapse -
Sony P-200
by Donato777 / July 15, 2005 2:30 PM PDT
In reply to: Sony

Or the Sony P-200 which is an ultracompact gem, which also has 7.2 megapixels.

