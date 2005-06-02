Looking for high quality digital camera in $300-500 range

But I got 8 days of use (it finally petered out on day on my Kodak dx7590 so I wonder if AA is a thing of the past since I just need to go for a couple days before I hit the charger.
Bob
I'm more of a Point and Shoot type. I presently have a DiMAGE 7 camera that I might want to replace. I do not use a digital camera for video. I do, though, want the best quality pics (with good color) with features like a swing out viewfinder, 5+ MPs, viewfinder zoom, Compact Flash, and is powered by AA batteries. What would you recommend? I was leaning towards the Canon G6 but it doesn't take AA batteries. Thanks for your help.