Looking for high quality digital camera in $300-500 range

I, too was looking for a high quality camera recently, in the same price range and with many of the same features that you seek, including AA batteries. ''Snapshot'' suggested that I ''upscale'' and look at the Olympus C-7000 Zoom and I took his advice. After reading as many reviews about it as I could, and comparing it to other cameras in its class, I decided on this model. It is an outstanding camera with 7.1 megapixels and excellent photo image quality. Plus it has many manual controls that you usually don't find on a Point and Shoot camera like this one. What finally sold me on the Olympus C-7000 was a review I read in Dave's Picks on Imaging-Resource: ''We test a lot of cameras here, including many fine ones, but every now and then, a camera comes along that just feels great to hold and use. The Olympus C-7000 is one of these, it was just a pleasure to use, felt great in the hand, and took great photos.'' For his full review go to this link and scroll down to Olympus Camedia C-7000 Zoom: http://www.imaging-resource.com/WB/WB.HTM?view=6

Other reviews that convinced me to go with this model can be found at this link: http://www.livingroom.org.au/photolog/reviews/olympus/olympus_c7000c70_zoom.php

Or read this one: http://www.imaging-resource.com/PRODS/C7000/C7KA.HTM

Bottom line: this camera takes excellent photos and is packed with features that a novice could use or a serious amateur would enjoy. I had to compromise about the AA battery requirement, but I am glad now that I did. All the best!