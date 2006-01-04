I had gotten the 5 GB. Zen Micro a year ago. The touchpad took maybe a couple of days to fully master, but you can adjust the sensitivity if you really have a problem with it.
The sound quality is out of this world! (better than Ipod)
I also loved the ''mesmerizing'' blue backlight for the easy-to-read display.
The built-in mic is very good, but I am not sure what support it has for an external mic.
It does have a USB Mini-b slot (for a USB Mini cord see: picture:http://www.softrex-it.co.jp/shop/g_images/VCORD_01.jpg
An awesome but possibly contriversial feature is that you can Record Straight From the built-in FM tuner,
With Perfect sound as long as you have good reception, which is not hard to get.
However, I have had one problem
I didn't like the fact that it does not come with an AC adapter, and when i bought a generic Belkin USB Mini-AC adapter(not recommended by Creative), it took 2 days to charge(didn't work!). However, I solved the problem by buying Creative's power adapter for 29 bucks. This was my ONLY complaint with an otherwise SPECTACULAR product.
I think You will enjoy it,
nklein
Ok, here is my situation. I need an mp3 player that can be used in gym setting. I would put lengthy yoga sessions. I also would put on it some jogging or elliptical sessions. So it needs to be anti skip protection. It should have the easy interface with my computer. Also I need this same player to record again some yoga sessions from my teachers. Also what other accessories do I need with the player?
Could anybody recommend what should I buy?
Thank you in advance,
Elena