Looking for an HD Digital Camcorder

Lots of things are "not easy" if you have never done them before or don't have the right tools.



The Canon HV40 is a miniDV tape based camcorder that can record low compression, high quality, standard and high definition video. That means connecting the camcorder's DV port (not USB) to the computer's firewire port (not USB) with a firewire cable (not USB). The video editor must be capable of dealing with HDV format video that is on the digital tape. Firewire, DV, IEEE1394 and i.LINK are essentially all the same thing. USB is used only for getting stills of the memory card.



Your Sony CyberShot is likely recording high compression standard definition video. Since it was designed to capture stills - and it does a good job at that - its video capability is merely a "convenience feature". It connects to your computer using USB.



The Canon HF100 is a flash memory based camcorder designed to capture video (and audio). It captures AVCHD-compressed video into MTS files and connects to your computer using USB. Thank you for sharing the laptop link. Whether your computer hardware, operating system and bundled software (MovieMaker Live) will support editing or otherwise using these MTS files is all over the map

I would like to say it would be "easy" but I cannot - in good conscience. Many folks opt away from MovieMaker and into other titles - like Sony Vegas. Your computer's RAM is light, too, for this sort of heavy lifting (dealing with MTS video files).



YouTube will not take MTS files directly. Typically, the process flow is:

Capture video.

Get video into computer.

Edit video.

Export or render video to AVI, WMV, MOV or MP4 file type.

Upload to video sharing site.



I hope this helps.