Looking for a reliable laptop with a full keyboard

by whitnism / December 2, 2009 11:37 PM PST

I'm going to be commuting about 45 minutes to college starting in January and I'm looking for a reliable laptop that can come with me all the time. I'm exicted to see laptops with the numeric keypad because I do use it often and like the more spaced out feel that a desktop has, seeing as how that's what I'm used to. I have had laptops in the past without the keypad and I really don't like the keys. I also don't need a blue ray player. Just basic stuff like wireless access. Something thin/lightweight would be best.

Let's keep in mind.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 2, 2009 11:50 PM PST

That today's consumer laptops are reliable for just a few years. And since you intend to travel with it daily we need to get out of the consumer models and into something tougher.

Try the Toughbooks. Those come with sunlight readable displays and will stand up to this sort of use.
Bob

It used to be that only 17" or above laptops
by orlbuckeye / December 3, 2009 1:19 AM PST

had the numeric keypads but now you can find them on 15.x laptops. So you will have lots of choices out there.

17"
by whitnism / December 3, 2009 1:55 AM PST

I noticed on Dell it's only their 17" models. Any brands that have it on a 15.x?

Not TOUGH!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 3, 2009 2:02 AM PST
In reply to: 17"

But look at the HP dv5 series and say if that's a full keyboard.

I believe HP was one of the first companies to
by orlbuckeye / December 4, 2009 11:52 PM PST
In reply to: 17"

have key on the 15.6 laptops. Today you find alot of them because of the wide screens.

Timeline
by whitnism / December 3, 2009 2:38 AM PST
In reply to: Let's say budget.

Looks great, really slim but still doesn't have the full keyboard... But the price is better!

Hmm, number pad is not "full"
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 3, 2009 3:34 AM PST
In reply to: Timeline

You'll have to move to bulky you'll hate the thing in one week designs that break the bank you wonder why no one told models.

Forgot to mention
by whitnism / December 4, 2009 2:11 AM PST

I'm a drafter at an Architect firm and will need to run programs like AutoCad and Revit and I do renderings of builidngs. So it needs to be something that can handle professional work that I also happen to use for school.

Let me share.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 4, 2009 3:21 AM PST
In reply to: Forgot to mention

We did AutoCad starting on those 80286 with 80287s added in and progressed from there. The problem with trying to punch a full size desktop into such a small form is you end up with a bad compromise and no battery time.

Take another look at the Acer timeline series and try the largest screen offered.
Bob

Removing the punch
by whitnism / December 4, 2009 3:31 AM PST
In reply to: Let me share.

Ok, you've talked me into cleaning up my desktop pc and using it for those programs for drafting work. So now I think I really need to feel out the Acer Timeline in person. Thanks for all the input Rob!

edit
by whitnism / December 4, 2009 3:32 AM PST
In reply to: Removing the punch

*Bob (sorry!)

