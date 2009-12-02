Looking for a reliable laptop with a full keyboard

That today's consumer laptops are reliable for just a few years. And since you intend to travel with it daily we need to get out of the consumer models and into something tougher.
Try the Toughbooks. Those come with sunlight readable displays and will stand up to this sort of use.
Bob
I'm going to be commuting about 45 minutes to college starting in January and I'm looking for a reliable laptop that can come with me all the time. I'm exicted to see laptops with the numeric keypad because I do use it often and like the more spaced out feel that a desktop has, seeing as how that's what I'm used to. I have had laptops in the past without the keypad and I really don't like the keys. I also don't need a blue ray player. Just basic stuff like wireless access. Something thin/lightweight would be best.