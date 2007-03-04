Phones forum

General discussion

Looking for a new phone........

by JohnnyItaly81 / March 4, 2007 9:31 AM PST

My phone plan with verizon is up in june and i am looking for a new carrier and phone. I called verizon customer support to complain that the service was not good and they said my house was positioned wrong. I am not going back with them! so any ideas on t-mobile or cingular in the NYC are or on staten island. Any help will be appreciated.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Looking for a new phone........
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Looking for a new phone........
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Looking for a new phone
by Firedogg / March 6, 2007 11:22 PM PST

My info comes from Consumer Reports so you can believe them or not, I happen to because their info comes from customers. Anyway, they rate providers in 4 areas: No Service, circuits full, dropped calls, and static. They rate from worse to better, with an average in the middle. There is also a slightly below better and a slightly above worse. For ease of understanding, I'll use 1-5, 5 being better and 1 worse. In New York, Verizon rated tops with an overall score of 68, very good. They rate a 3 in all areas. T-Mobile and Cingular tie at 63. T-Mobile rated a 1 in no service and a 2 in static, a 3 in both circuits full and dropped calls. Cingular, rated at or near the bottom amongst carriers in all regions of the lower 48 the last 3 years running, scored a 2 in all areas except dropped calls, a 3.

I hope this helps. Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thaks but......
by JohnnyItaly81 / March 7, 2007 10:59 AM PST

I have issues with verizon and i will not go back with them. I use my cell phone alot at home and i need good service. Thanks anyway

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks but
by Firedogg / March 8, 2007 2:32 AM PST
In reply to: Thaks but......

I would probably go with T-Mobile. They seem to have the better prices on phones and plans and their coverage is decent, the coverage in NY seems to be concentrated in the southern part, NYC and Long Island, just enter your zip code to know for sure. Sorry, wasn't trying to imply Verizon as my choice just trying to give you all the info. I have Cingular only because Verizon only has shared plans starting at 700 mins. and I don't need that much. I can tell you that, atleast here in Georgia, Cingular reception has been spotty at best. That part in their advertising about fewest dropped calls? Total bs. I get them all the time. Sometimes I don't get voice mails right away either. Their customer service is severely suspect. One lady all but called me a liar. Long story. Don't know if they'll ever work out the kinks. Anyway, best of luck to you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I agree...
by 1stopcellularshop / March 8, 2007 5:06 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks but

I think your best bet is probably T-Mobile. I live on Long Island and am often in NYC and I have very little problem with reception and dropped calls (although they are not completey non-existant). The plans that t-mobile offers are some of the best and they got some great phones and pda's, of which the Blackberry 8700G (which I use), which definately gets the job done for me.

Good Luck.

--

Perry
The 1-Stop Cellular Shop
www.the1stopcellularshop.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.