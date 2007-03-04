Looking for a new phone........

My info comes from Consumer Reports so you can believe them or not, I happen to because their info comes from customers. Anyway, they rate providers in 4 areas: No Service, circuits full, dropped calls, and static. They rate from worse to better, with an average in the middle. There is also a slightly below better and a slightly above worse. For ease of understanding, I'll use 1-5, 5 being better and 1 worse. In New York, Verizon rated tops with an overall score of 68, very good. They rate a 3 in all areas. T-Mobile and Cingular tie at 63. T-Mobile rated a 1 in no service and a 2 in static, a 3 in both circuits full and dropped calls. Cingular, rated at or near the bottom amongst carriers in all regions of the lower 48 the last 3 years running, scored a 2 in all areas except dropped calls, a 3.
I hope this helps. Good luck.
My phone plan with verizon is up in june and i am looking for a new carrier and phone. I called verizon customer support to complain that the service was not good and they said my house was positioned wrong. I am not going back with them! so any ideas on t-mobile or cingular in the NYC are or on staten island. Any help will be appreciated.