Looking for a little help

I know this may not be the exact correct forum to ask my question but this is the closest one to my problem that I could find.



After much research I recently purchased a Plantronics S11 headset system (due to cost and features). The headset itself is not what I expected. I was getting ready to box it all up and send it back to Amazon.com When I noticed that the headset was the same as the Plantronics M110 headset that I purchased several years ago. Since I am VERY satisfied with the older headset I started trying to figure out how to use the old headset with the new system. The problem is: the new headset has a RJ11 modular plug (I think) and the older headset has a 2.5mm miniature plug.



Before I cut the 2.5mm plug off of the end of the cord and replace it with a modular plug I would rather find an adapter.



So....



My questions are:



Does anyone make a 2.5mm (female) vs. RJ11 modular (male) adapter? Would this fit my needs? (ie. would it work?) Where can I find it? (Amazon.com would be best.)



I have been trying and trying to find this adapter online with no success. I would be happy to replace the 2.5mm plug with a modular plug or make my own adapter (if I knew which wires went where - trial and error may work) but I may be spinning my wheels because these solutions may not work afterall.