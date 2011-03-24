Looking for a little help

Phones forum

by mariaelisakevin / March 24, 2011 8:19 AM PDT

I know this may not be the exact correct forum to ask my question but this is the closest one to my problem that I could find.

After much research I recently purchased a Plantronics S11 headset system (due to cost and features). The headset itself is not what I expected. I was getting ready to box it all up and send it back to Amazon.com When I noticed that the headset was the same as the Plantronics M110 headset that I purchased several years ago. Since I am VERY satisfied with the older headset I started trying to figure out how to use the old headset with the new system. The problem is: the new headset has a RJ11 modular plug (I think) and the older headset has a 2.5mm miniature plug.

Before I cut the 2.5mm plug off of the end of the cord and replace it with a modular plug I would rather find an adapter.

So....

My questions are:

Does anyone make a 2.5mm (female) vs. RJ11 modular (male) adapter? Would this fit my needs? (ie. would it work?) Where can I find it? (Amazon.com would be best.)

I have been trying and trying to find this adapter online with no success. I would be happy to replace the 2.5mm plug with a modular plug or make my own adapter (if I knew which wires went where - trial and error may work) but I may be spinning my wheels because these solutions may not work afterall.

5 total posts
Collapse -
Thanks for trying
by mariaelisakevin / March 28, 2011 12:36 AM PDT

In reply to: Try here
In reply to: Try here

Thank you so much for you reply.

I have been trying for weeks to find this adapter and I have come to the realization that I am going to have to build one myself. The problem is that whenever I go to one of these websites and try to search for the item they show me every adapter that they carry. It is impractical to sort through all of these items.

Your first link showed me 165 pages of adapters. That would take hours of clicking with my mouse and they might not even have the item I am looking for. Amazon.com showed me hundreds of thousands of items. Again, a huge waste of time.

Yes, I know how to use the search feature and how to narrow my search.

It is a shame that communicating like is not as good as face to face. I really want you to know that I am not being sarcastic when I say, "Thank you so much for trying."

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sometimes you have to actually go through them all
by Pepe7 / March 28, 2011 1:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks for trying

IME looking for strange or exotic adapters, this might be necessary.

Let me poke around a little more in case I get lucky before you do.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Roll your own
by Pepe7 / March 28, 2011 1:34 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks for trying
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
