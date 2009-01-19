Essentially what I am looking for is an upgrade from my Fuji s5100. I love that camera dearly but I would like to have higher megapixels and an ISO of up to at least 800. I tend to use my camera at concerts with some previously decent results and am searching for a camera that would provide something similar (i.e. this (http://www.flickr.com/photos/jillbphotography/2765102898/in/set-72157606737326634/ ) and this (http://www.flickr.com/photos/jillbphotography/2764255563/in/set-72157606737326634 )) While I would love a dslr I?m nervous of not being allowed to bring it into the venue and I don?t have the funds to buy a f2.8 lense along with the camera, so it?s a prosumer point and shot for me. I need a w. aperture of f2.8 with ideally a telephoto aperture of 3.1. Unfortunately my search has come up empty, and I?ve essentially come to the conclusion this camera doesn?t exist. However, I thought I?d give this a shot.



Budget



approximately in the $300 range



Size



Not extremely important but I?m leaning toward a larger sized point and shoot.



Features



How many megapixels will suffice for you? 8+



* What optical zoom will you need? Ultrazoom = 10x-12x



* How important is ?image quality? to you? (Rate using a scale of 1-10) 8 or 9



Do you care for manual controls? I need manual controls



General Usage



* What will you generally use the camera for? A little bit of everything, specifically concerts



* Will you be making big prints of your photos or not? Nothing larger than 8x10



Will you be shooting a lot of indoor photos or low light photos? Yes!



Will you be shooting sports and/or action photos? To some degree



Miscellaneous



Are there particular brands you like or hate? I love fuji



Are there particular models you already have in mind? no



(If applicable) Do you need any of the following special features? Image Stabilization would be nice as I have shaky hands but I can do without it