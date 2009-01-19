As you said, the DSLR camera is a better choice, but you are probably right about not being able to get it into a concert. Many concerts do not like professional photographers taking pictures, and they usually judge you on the looks of your camera.

All the newer (non DSLR)cameras let you go to higher ISO settings.
But, those higher settings come with baggage (noise).

Here is a review of a group of long zoom cameras in your price range.

http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/q109superzoomgroup/

It includes two Fujifilm cameras.

You should find it interesting reading.
..
.