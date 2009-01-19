As you said, the DSLR camera is a better choice, but you are probably right about not being able to get it into a concert. Many concerts do not like professional photographers taking pictures, and they usually judge you on the looks of your camera.
All the newer (non DSLR)cameras let you go to higher ISO settings.
But, those higher settings come with baggage (noise).
Here is a review of a group of long zoom cameras in your price range.
http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/q109superzoomgroup/
It includes two Fujifilm cameras.
You should find it interesting reading.
Essentially what I am looking for is an upgrade from my Fuji s5100. I love that camera dearly but I would like to have higher megapixels and an ISO of up to at least 800. I tend to use my camera at concerts with some previously decent results and am searching for a camera that would provide something similar (i.e. this (http://www.flickr.com/photos/jillbphotography/2765102898/in/set-72157606737326634/ ) and this (http://www.flickr.com/photos/jillbphotography/2764255563/in/set-72157606737326634 )) While I would love a dslr I?m nervous of not being allowed to bring it into the venue and I don?t have the funds to buy a f2.8 lense along with the camera, so it?s a prosumer point and shot for me. I need a w. aperture of f2.8 with ideally a telephoto aperture of 3.1. Unfortunately my search has come up empty, and I?ve essentially come to the conclusion this camera doesn?t exist. However, I thought I?d give this a shot.
Budget
approximately in the $300 range
Size
Not extremely important but I?m leaning toward a larger sized point and shoot.
Features
How many megapixels will suffice for you? 8+
* What optical zoom will you need? Ultrazoom = 10x-12x
* How important is ?image quality? to you? (Rate using a scale of 1-10) 8 or 9
Do you care for manual controls? I need manual controls
General Usage
* What will you generally use the camera for? A little bit of everything, specifically concerts
* Will you be making big prints of your photos or not? Nothing larger than 8x10
Will you be shooting a lot of indoor photos or low light photos? Yes!
Will you be shooting sports and/or action photos? To some degree
Miscellaneous
Are there particular brands you like or hate? I love fuji
Are there particular models you already have in mind? no
(If applicable) Do you need any of the following special features? Image Stabilization would be nice as I have shaky hands but I can do without it