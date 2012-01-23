Looking for a Gaming Style Laptop

Laptops forum

by Nasphreak / January 23, 2012 7:08 AM PST

I am a 20 year old male and looking at purchasing a gaming laptop that will also be used for college work, multimedia center, photoshop editing, and music editing within the next month. I have done plenty of research but it is hard for me to make my decison on which system to get.

My requirments that I have been searching for are:

17"+ Screen 1920 x 1080
Intel i7 Processor
I would prefer a nvidia GTX 560M, 570M 580M however I am not 100% sure on which Graphics card would be the best fit.
Blu-Ray(Atleast able to read, I could care less about burning it)

Those are my only set requirments that I think are must haves

These are the laptops I have been looking at:
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834152303
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834152303
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834230195

I have never owned a laptop by MSI or ASUS before and even though the reviews seem positive I am still a little bit iffy. The absolute most I am looking to spend on this is 2500$ I would prefer to be more in the 1500$-1800$ range but I know with my requirements that is hard to do.


So please chime in with your two cents on MSI and ASUS or if there is another laptop that is better suited for my needs.

Thanks for all your help it is greatly appreciated

Two cents. Two years.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 23, 2012 7:40 AM PST

I find 17 gaming laptops last about 2 years at college before something needs repairs. Many are shocked at the repair fees and "will never buy that brand again" as the owner flames everywhere about yet another gaming laptop meltdown.

Do yourself a favor and either.

1. Get a gaming desktop for 1K and a nice laptop for 1K and carry on.
2. Get a 15 or 14 inch gaming laptop like alienware and don't go nuts on the video card.

And again. Almost none of the laptops have a video card. They solder the chips onto the motherboard.
Bob

Taking your advice
by Nasphreak / January 24, 2012 12:51 AM PST
In reply to: Two cents. Two years.

Taking your advice and replanning my laptops these are the ones I was looking at:

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834158220

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834127569

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834158083

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834215202

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834127568

Right now I am leaning towards the Acer model, but am not 100% sold on it. What are your thoughts or perhaps suggestions over other models for me to look at?

Don't want to mislead you
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 24, 2012 8:03 AM PST
In reply to: Taking your advice

But the Sony is a very nice package for the price. If Sony does the usual LCD you will enjoy it. The 540m is more than enough for "laptop" gaming and the 1080p display is nice.

Remember that gaming laptops don't last as long. It's just like those sports cars. Same idea.
Bob

I have the previous version of the Acer you like
by orlbuckeye / January 24, 2012 11:22 PM PST
In reply to: Taking your advice

the 8950G and I love it. I added a 128 GB SSD drive and moved the 750 GB HD into the 2nd HD bay. I love it and with the SSD drive it takes 20 seconds to boot. It would be between 10 and 20 if i didn't have weather gadgets on my desktop. I did have to buy a connector to move the drive to the second bay and it was hard to find but i got one.

I also have the Acer 9810 with a duo core processor and a 20" screen that is over 5 years old and has never needed to be serviced. The battery needs replaced but i never use it unplugged anyways.I had an HP with a 17" screen and the battery didn't last 2 years and it ran alot hotter then both of my Acers.

(NT) No service? Not even canned air on the vents?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 25, 2012 2:57 AM PST
