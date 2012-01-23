Looking for a Gaming Style Laptop

I am a 20 year old male and looking at purchasing a gaming laptop that will also be used for college work, multimedia center, photoshop editing, and music editing within the next month. I have done plenty of research but it is hard for me to make my decison on which system to get.



My requirments that I have been searching for are:



17"+ Screen 1920 x 1080

Intel i7 Processor

I would prefer a nvidia GTX 560M, 570M 580M however I am not 100% sure on which Graphics card would be the best fit.

Blu-Ray(Atleast able to read, I could care less about burning it)



Those are my only set requirments that I think are must haves



These are the laptops I have been looking at:

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834152303

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834152303

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834230195



I have never owned a laptop by MSI or ASUS before and even though the reviews seem positive I am still a little bit iffy. The absolute most I am looking to spend on this is 2500$ I would prefer to be more in the 1500$-1800$ range but I know with my requirements that is hard to do.





So please chime in with your two cents on MSI and ASUS or if there is another laptop that is better suited for my needs.



Thanks for all your help it is greatly appreciated