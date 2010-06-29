You'll need some more for a lens. I'm guessing that you won't be right up to the horses. With Canon, the cheapest route is the 55-250mm and with Nikon, the cheapest telephoto lens will be the 55-200mm. Either of those will set you back another $250-$300. As long as the riders are going very fast, which Equestrian isn't all that fast, then the cheaper lenses will work, but for faster action then you'd want to look for a lens with a faster focusing motor, such as the Canon 70-300mm IS USM(even the Canon 70-200L is in this range) or the Nikon 70-300mm VR.
For just the body and kit lens you can look at the Nikon D3000 or the Canon XS. Unfortunately, that will take up all your budget without getting a lens that goes beyond 3x zoom(in layman's terms).
I currently own a Sony Cyber-shot DSC-H20 camera, and I'm not too impressed with the quality of image it produces, compared to my friend's dslr Nikon. I mainly use my camera for action photos, as I am an amateur equine photographer. I am looking to upgrade my camera so that I can produce better images that I could use to start a business. I have a limited budget, under $600, preferably around or under $500. Does anyone know a camera that could suit my purpose?