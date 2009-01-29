Long running Vista and Zone Alarm Problems

I have had a series of issues with Zone Alarm and Vista since Nov 2008.



I usually leave my PC on 24x7 as it acts as a media server. I had been running a new PC since Jan 2008 and in November started having Internet connectivity issues. I will have programs open that get Internet data and they will just appear to hang.



Whenever I try to launch something when this happens (Firefox, IE, etc.) I get a error message box saying, "Windows cannot access the specified device, path, or file. You may not have the appropriate permissions to access them."

If I try to launch task manager (Ctrl-Alt-Del), I get a message box with the title "Logon process has failed to create the security options dialog" and the message within saying "Failure-Security options".



During the crash state I can right click items in my tray, I have Interent access via other PCs on my network so my Router and Modem are OK. I can access the start menu and click shutdown but this works only some of the time.



If I right click Zone Alarm in the tray and CLOSE it, I sudddenly get access to all my programs without the error messages and can connect to the internet again. I can then reopen ZA and things run fine for several hours until the same thing happens again. This has happened daily for over two months.



My other option is to press the hardware reset button because all other functions are locked. If I reboot, everything works for a while until the whole process starts again. This seems to mostly happen over time.



I have been through disabling all startup items using msconfig.exe. Uninstalled ZA and started from scratch with no luck. I uninstalled V8 of Zone Alarm and installed V7.1.254 and still have the same lock up issues. I dont have any other AV products installed so that is not a factor. I have disabled Windows Defender.



The funny thing is that I have had ZERO luck on the ZA forum getting this issue resolved.. There seems to be a coordinated effort to stifle discussion on the ZA Forum as my posts are being deleted and threads discussing this have been locked.



See the threads listed below. When I tried to start a new thread my post was deleted in 5 MINUTES so somebody is watching and censoring the forum.



http://forum.zonelabs.org/zonelabs/board/message?board.id=access&message.id=36638



http://forum.zonelabs.org/zonelabs/board/message?board.id=access&message.id=36638



http://forum.zonelabs.org/zonelabs/board/message?board.id=access&message.id=36563



http://forum.zonelabs.org/zonelabs/board/message?board.id=access&message.id=36557



Many ZA users have responded to these threads saying they have similar issues with these errors and have NO resolution. This is not related to the issue earlier in the year with the SP1 Vistal update as ZA put out fixes for that issue.



Any help would be appreciated here as Ive given up on the ZA Forum if its being censored.



Best Regards

mankeb