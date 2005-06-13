long distance database sharing

My cohorts and I are considering a business and would like to keep our merged database updated regularly. This would be from a marketing standpoint and our ability to see additions, notes, etc. on a next day or two basis would be great. The four of us travel and all have good laptops (<1 year old) and I would be willing to allow/send/zip/download info or allow access to them for the dbase only. Is there software that would accomplish this? or is there a better way to go? We are on a tight budget right now but that could change...<$400? We currently use ACT but I am not married to that either.
Thanks!
