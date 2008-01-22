hit the window button and R key at the same time.
type chkdsk /f /r space between the k and / space between te f and /
hit enter
answer with y
Restart your computer and leave it fix the errors.
Now what do you get?
Also post what Virus protection, spyware removal tools you are using.
Rick
If you are getting error messages, the exact error message is also helpful.
Hi, I hope someone can advise.
When I turn on my lap top, Acer Travelmate 2355LC, there are a couple of quiet clicks, then nothing. If left for about 10 minutes, it starts up normaly. Sometimes it starts normally from the beginning.
It has an Intel Celron M360 processor (1.4 GHz, 400 MHz FSB, 1MB L2 cache) 40 BG HDD 256MB DDR
I've cleaned everything up. Should I try and repair? I would like to avoid reformatting if possible.