Speakeasy forum

General discussion

London Muslim protests going on

by TONI H / May 6, 2011 9:39 PM PDT

There are protesters with megaphone chanting 'Obama must die"...isn't it against the law to threaten our President? Shouldn't he have been whisked off and jailed immediately?

I heard on the news this morning, that that guy is now 'being watched'...

Hello...............

TONI

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: London Muslim protests going on
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: London Muslim protests going on
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Not specifically
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 6, 2011 9:54 PM PDT

It's strange but I saw nothing on BBC News, but I found this;
http://solariasun.com/4255/muslim-protests-london-us-embassy/

There's nothing in UK law that mentions the US President, but there are plenty of laws against inciting hatred and/or violence.

We have jailed others before now for doing that, in particular Abu Hamza, who we deported a while ago to Egypt.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
this could be any town in an Arab country
by jonah jones / May 7, 2011 1:41 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Thanks for the glance into the Daily Mail cesspool,Jonah :-)
by Ziks511 / May 7, 2011 6:14 AM PDT
Wink Always like to take a dip once a year, so long as there's a shower close. That sidebar of the rich and shameless was wonderful.

Rob, being quite sincere in his thanks.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Toni, it is illegal *in the United States* to threaten the
by Ziks511 / May 7, 2011 6:05 AM PDT

President's life. It is not specifically illegal in England to threaten the President's life, or the Prime Minister's life, or the Queen's life so far as I know. However threats against anyone in the UK are against the law, though threatening is a very minor charge. How would you like it if somebody told you that a citizen of the US called for the death of the Queen for example? Wouldn't you just shrug, and dismiss him as a looney? Scotland Yard know who he is, and the security service will be turning his life inside out very quietly. If there is something illegal going on, he'll end up in jail along with any associates guilty of a crime.

Anything I missed outside of your post, Mark?

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
This is a question, meant very gently, for Toni.Why would US
by Ziks511 / May 7, 2011 6:32 AM PDT

Law apply in another country? And is a statement like Obama Must Die actually a threat? It specifies neither mode nor suggests a culprit to carry it out. It is inciting, and I bet he gets a citation and has to recite his defense in court. And that is just a joke at no one's expense based on the word inciting.

Mass demonstrations like this are a cultural phenomenon, as we have seen in Egypt, Yemen, Syria, and previously in Gaza, the West Bank, Iraq and Iran. The police presence shown in Jonah's Dail Mail citation (sorry) shows a substantial Police presence, and I'm sure they've identified everyone they could. Those folks will be under scrutiny

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I figured that
by TONI H / May 7, 2011 6:47 AM PDT

because those protests and threats to our President were being done outside the US Embassy that someone within the Embassy would have the authority to have him arrested, possibly for extradition to the US for trial, since we have extradition cooperation with the UK.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.