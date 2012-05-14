Locked Up Again

Moranacus..



From past experience, I know I won't be able to help. But I would like to make a suggestion or two.



You started a thread today, where you stated in one post "There are some trial programs like Norton Antivirus that I would like to take off and I don't want to uninstall any programs until I know that's fine." What constitutes fine? And how will you know?



If you already have an antivirus installed, it's more than okay to uninstall the trial version of Norton A/V. It's necessary. I know in the past I've suggested various A/V uninstall utilities. Whether you've taken advantage of them, I don't know.



Ten days ago at the Spyware, Viruses & Security forum, you stated Advanced System Care found more than 800 registry problems. I wouldn't touch the program with a ten foot pole. As I wouldn't any other "optimizers" or "registry fix" type programs. But that's just me.



My only suggestion would be to uninstall Norton's trial version. Download and run the Norton Removal Tool.



I doubt it's going to solve all your problems, but it's a start. I believe I mentioned in all sincerity, that I felt you were installing too many programs. Perhaps, you would like to review them again. And think about uninstalling those which aren't necessary. ASC would be a (VERY) good place to start, IF you still have it installed. And IF it's installed on this computer and not your other one.



Best of luck ..

Carol