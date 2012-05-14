Computer Help forum

Resolved Question

Locked Up Again

by moranacus / May 14, 2012 9:50 AM PDT

I spent all day restoring my computer to factory settings and reinstalling my programs. I finally lied down to take a nap but 30 minutes later I looked over at my computer and the screen was black.
The screen was on when I lied down.
I had to manually reboot the computer.
After the computer came back up I put on the screen
saver again and it came on but I couldn't get it to shut off so I had to manually reboot the computer again.
What could be causing this problem????

All Answers

Collapse -

Collapse -
Only a suggestion or two..
by Carol~ Moderator / May 14, 2012 11:08 AM PDT
In reply to: Locked Up Again

Moranacus..

From past experience, I know I won't be able to help. But I would like to make a suggestion or two.

You started a thread today, where you stated in one post "There are some trial programs like Norton Antivirus that I would like to take off and I don't want to uninstall any programs until I know that's fine." What constitutes fine? And how will you know?

If you already have an antivirus installed, it's more than okay to uninstall the trial version of Norton A/V. It's necessary. I know in the past I've suggested various A/V uninstall utilities. Whether you've taken advantage of them, I don't know.

Ten days ago at the Spyware, Viruses & Security forum, you stated Advanced System Care found more than 800 registry problems. I wouldn't touch the program with a ten foot pole. As I wouldn't any other "optimizers" or "registry fix" type programs. But that's just me.

My only suggestion would be to uninstall Norton's trial version. Download and run the Norton Removal Tool.

I doubt it's going to solve all your problems, but it's a start. I believe I mentioned in all sincerity, that I felt you were installing too many programs. Perhaps, you would like to review them again. And think about uninstalling those which aren't necessary. ASC would be a (VERY) good place to start, IF you still have it installed. And IF it's installed on this computer and not your other one.

Best of luck ..
Carol

Collapse -
I Think I Figured Out Problem
by moranacus / May 14, 2012 1:23 PM PDT

I think I figured out my screen saver problem.
I had a DS Clock program running all the time so that it would keep
my computer time set correctly.
When the screen saver was on that clock would still flash sometimes.
Once I turned it off the screen saver was fine.

Collapse -
Why do you need
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 14, 2012 9:53 PM PDT

any clock program?

You can set the Windows clock to check internet time anyway. Mine is synchronised with an internet time server.

Mark

Collapse -
Didn't Know
by moranacus / May 15, 2012 2:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Why do you need

Thanks for your reply!!!
Sorry, I didn't know that.
When I checked is says it's set to do that already.
I don't see, however, how often it says it checks the time
or how to change how often it does this. Is there a way to do this????

Collapse -
You might be interested in this;
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 15, 2012 3:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Didn't Know
http://www.pretentiousname.com/timesync/index.html

But honestly I don't know why unless system time accurate 'to the second' all day every day is essential with you.

I rarely check the accuracy of my system clock. The Windows Time Service check once a week and on the rare times when I have checked, (with GMT here in the UK), my clock is at worse 15 seconds out.

That is fine for my work.

Mark
Collapse -
I agree with Mark.
by Carol~ Moderator / May 15, 2012 4:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Didn't Know

I don't know why you would need it. All these little programs start to mount up. I've never once had to change the time clock.

There's even an Windows update to accommodate Daylight Savings Time. I see no need to touch it. If it's off by a matter of seconds, it really shouldn't matter. But.. that's just me.

Carol

Collapse -
Thanks!!!!
by moranacus / May 15, 2012 7:48 AM PDT
In reply to: I agree with Mark.
Happy Thanks all for clearing that up!!!!
It's greatly appreciated!!!!
