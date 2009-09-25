Computer Help forum

Load DLL Failure

by dh114 / September 25, 2009 2:11 PM PDT

Hello, My parents recently purchased a Toshiba 4000CDS laptop with Windows 2000 Pro. Dad likes to play Avery Cardoza Slots gambling software. I have installed it on this laptop and every time I start the software I get an error message box that says "Load DLL Failure" in the blue bar at the top. In the actual error box it says: "Loading DLL: wing.dll System out of memory, executable was corrupt, or relocations were invalid. This is a fatal error, will about. and an "OK" button.

After searching with Google I reformatted the hard drive and reinstalled Windows with the same results.

I have done a search for wing.dll and it is in the system32 folder in the Winnt folder.

In the past we have had this software installed on an older laptop with WinME and also on a desktop running WinXP Media Center.

Any suggestions as to what to try next? If I need to supply more info please let me know.

Thanks for reading!
Danny

3 total posts
Looks Like It's An Old Program Not Supported In W2000
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / September 25, 2009 2:19 PM PDT
In reply to: Load DLL Failure
All's well!
by dh114 / September 25, 2009 3:35 PM PDT

Grif,

Thanks for your reply. I did get it figured out. What I ended up doing was looking on the installation CD to see if wing.dll was on it. It was so I copied it to replace the one on the computer. Then it went on to show a few more files that weren't installed properly so I copied them to the computer from the CD also. All works properly now.

Thanks again for your post!
Danny

