Others are having the same problem and it could be a number of things, particularly that the 'wing.dll' file on the operating system is incompatible with the program... See the Google search below:
Or...
Hope this helps.
Grif
Hello, My parents recently purchased a Toshiba 4000CDS laptop with Windows 2000 Pro. Dad likes to play Avery Cardoza Slots gambling software. I have installed it on this laptop and every time I start the software I get an error message box that says "Load DLL Failure" in the blue bar at the top. In the actual error box it says: "Loading DLL: wing.dll System out of memory, executable was corrupt, or relocations were invalid. This is a fatal error, will about. and an "OK" button.
After searching with Google I reformatted the hard drive and reinstalled Windows with the same results.
I have done a search for wing.dll and it is in the system32 folder in the Winnt folder.
In the past we have had this software installed on an older laptop with WinME and also on a desktop running WinXP Media Center.
Any suggestions as to what to try next? If I need to supply more info please let me know.
Thanks for reading!
Danny