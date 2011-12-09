Bought my LNT4665F around the beginning of 2008. Until recently has been fine, but has started to do the clicking before the screen comes on thing. For those unfamiliar, when the TV is turned on for the first time for the day it will make a clicking noise for a few minutes before finally having the screen come on.



After initially resigning myself that eventually this issue will get worse to the point that the TV won't power on again at some point. I did some thinking about perhaps opening the TV and replacing capacitors. Basically, if it's going to be a door stop at some point I might as well take a shot at it.



Before doing any surgery, I decided to do some searching around the internet and found some earlier discussions on this forum about the same issue. Varying reports of samsung admitting it is an issue and sending out for a free fix well out of warranty and some being told they are SOL.



Those posts track back a few months to a year ago. I took a look at Samsung's online support and it mentioned my issue on the power up trouble shooting. It said to call their 800 number as it might be covered by a one time out of warranty fix.



I called and they went through the details and are sending someone out. Perhaps now it is a more accepted issue at Samsung that it is a known issue.



I am a bit worried about one thing they said. If the shop they send out determines that the issue I am experiencing is not the issue Samsung is covering, I will have to pay for the service call - as opposed to it being the one time free service from Samsung. I just get a bad feeling about this. What's to stop them from coming out and saying "nope, it's not the issue.. pay up.. " ?



They're coming out a week from today. Anyone have any experience with this? Thoughts?

thanks!