LN52A650 to power on by receiver

When used with a Samsung DVD or HT, the TV does not switch on automatically with the source device, but it does come on if a DVD Play command is issued.
Normally, the TV must enter the Anynet+ menu to power on the DVD/HT. It's possible your receiver is smart enough to detect when the TV is powered on. Maybe it can be programmed to send a "TV on" command as well.
I would like to have my Samsung tv switch on when the processor powers on. I would like to use anynet+ (hdmi-cec) for that, but have sofar not being able to make this work. The processor is a PR-SC5507. hdmi-cec is enable on both systems. Also of interest to note is that I can get it to work the other way around. Processor switches on when tv is switched on. I'm having the TV's HDMI1 connected to the main out of the processor.
Thanks