LN52A650 to power on by receiver

by foobrt / August 5, 2010 2:51 AM PDT

I would like to have my Samsung tv switch on when the processor powers on. I would like to use anynet+ (hdmi-cec) for that, but have sofar not being able to make this work. The processor is a PR-SC5507. hdmi-cec is enable on both systems. Also of interest to note is that I can get it to work the other way around. Processor switches on when tv is switched on. I'm having the TV's HDMI1 connected to the main out of the processor.

Thanks

7 total posts
TV power on
by jw650 / August 5, 2010 4:46 AM PDT

When used with a Samsung DVD or HT, the TV does not switch on automatically with the source device, but it does come on if a DVD Play command is issued.

Normally, the TV must enter the Anynet+ menu to power on the DVD/HT. It's possible your receiver is smart enough to detect when the TV is powered on. Maybe it can be programmed to send a "TV on" command as well.

Settings?
by foobrt / August 5, 2010 5:00 AM PDT
In reply to: TV power on

So the tv has two anynet+ settings, First is to enable anynet+, 2nd to send poweron.
For this to work (lets assume I have a Samsung DVD player), How should the tv be configured for it to automatically switch on if the dvd player plays a disc.

Thanks

Settings?
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 5, 2010 8:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Settings?

foobrt,

Both the DVD player and TV should have Anynet+ enabled, and be connected with HDMI 1.3 or higher cables. Are those requirements met?

--HDTech

anynet+ on
by foobrt / August 5, 2010 9:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Settings?

But should the tv in addition also have the sending of power on enabled? Or only just anynet+ enabled.
There are basically 8 combinations. Since there are two on the tv and only one on the signal source.
Thanks

anynet+ on
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 5, 2010 3:03 PM PDT
In reply to: anynet+ on

foobrt,

It should if it's directly connected to the television via HDMI. The Onkyo receiver you listed likely doesn't have the Anynet+ function, and that signal may not be passed through correctly as a result.

My guess is that it *might* work if the receiver was already powered on, but would *probably not* work if the receiver is off. But even then, Anynet+ requires that the units be directly connected to Anynet+ enabled devices via HDMI to properly function with those control features.

--HDTech

TV power on
by jw650 / August 5, 2010 7:15 PM PDT
In reply to: Settings?

The TV just needs to have Anynet+ enabled.

The "power-on" command is issued through the Anynet+ menu.

