LN52A650 - No sound via HDMI

I've been reading several threads on dropped sound on Samsung LCD HDTVs and have a similar problem.



I just purchased a Samsung LN52A650. I have TimeWarner Cable HDTV service connected to their SA Explorer 8300 HDC set-top box via coax.



Originally, I had the STB connected to the TV via coax. The picture was horrible, but the sound from the TV worked fine.



Last night, I "upgraded" the STB-to-TV connection with a Monoprice 1.3a certified HDMI (28AWG) 6' cable. The picture is now awesome, but I have no sound. I tried all 4 HDMI in-ports on the TV, same result.



I checked the Samsung documentation, and it said that if the HDMI from the box was <1.3, that I needed to connect to HDMI2 in and to connect the audio cables to the DVI in (HDMI2). I checked the SA documentation, and it seems as thought the STB has HDMI 1.0. So, I followed Samsung's instructions, and had (good) sound for a fraction of a second but cannot get it to stay on.



I checked the sound menu on the TV, and the speakers are on.



My next-door neighbor has the same TWC service and TV, but he is routing his STB HDMI though his tuner HDMI and out to his TV and audio to his speakers, and he gets both a great picture and great sound. He also had his HDMI connected directly for a while, but experienced the dropping problem a lot of other folks are reporting.



I have a Samsung service tech scheduled to come out next week and have a trouble ticket in with TWC now.



Any suggestions for trouble shooting would be appreciated.