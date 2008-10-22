Samsung forum

General discussion

LN52A650 - No sound via HDMI

by ElVaquerodeAustin / October 22, 2008 1:09 AM PDT

I've been reading several threads on dropped sound on Samsung LCD HDTVs and have a similar problem.

I just purchased a Samsung LN52A650. I have TimeWarner Cable HDTV service connected to their SA Explorer 8300 HDC set-top box via coax.

Originally, I had the STB connected to the TV via coax. The picture was horrible, but the sound from the TV worked fine.

Last night, I "upgraded" the STB-to-TV connection with a Monoprice 1.3a certified HDMI (28AWG) 6' cable. The picture is now awesome, but I have no sound. I tried all 4 HDMI in-ports on the TV, same result.

I checked the Samsung documentation, and it said that if the HDMI from the box was <1.3, that I needed to connect to HDMI2 in and to connect the audio cables to the DVI in (HDMI2). I checked the SA documentation, and it seems as thought the STB has HDMI 1.0. So, I followed Samsung's instructions, and had (good) sound for a fraction of a second but cannot get it to stay on.

I checked the sound menu on the TV, and the speakers are on.

My next-door neighbor has the same TWC service and TV, but he is routing his STB HDMI though his tuner HDMI and out to his TV and audio to his speakers, and he gets both a great picture and great sound. He also had his HDMI connected directly for a while, but experienced the dropping problem a lot of other folks are reporting.

I have a Samsung service tech scheduled to come out next week and have a trouble ticket in with TWC now.

Any suggestions for trouble shooting would be appreciated.

check STB settings
by citimark / October 22, 2008 11:27 PM PDT

Have you checked all of the output settings on the STB? It sounds like maybe there's an outbound encoding issue or something. If you are using the RCA Jacks tied to HDMI2 I would imagine the output mode needs to be adjusted in the STB. optical/analog, PCM bitstream type, etc.

LN52A650 - No sound via HDMI
by ElVaquerodeAustin / October 25, 2008 9:32 AM PDT
In reply to: check STB settings

Thank you very much! Odd...after exchanges with TWC email Service, they could not identify the problem. I then went online to SA and looked up their STB manual. After a bit of a search, I found out that on the remote, under "settings," there is an option to switch from Dolby to HDMI. That did it! I had just assumed that when I plugged in the HDMI that it auto recognized the connection and took care of the rest. Not so. My bad, I guess...at least TWC could've suggested this in their trouble shooting.

Sound issues...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / October 23, 2008 5:58 AM PDT

Audio-Dropout issues are industry-wide, and not a specific Samsung issue. But since you're going to get service on both your TV and your cable box, you're probably going to get better service that way than anything I can suggest here. Happy

But keep us posted!

--HDTech

