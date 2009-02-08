Samsung forum

General discussion

LN40A550 Energy Saving Mode?

by Walt H / February 8, 2009 8:29 AM PST

When Energy Saving Mode is set to "Auto", is this supposed to make adjustments acording to the lighting in the room i.e. higher for night viewing when it's dark and lower for daytime viewing?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: LN40A550 Energy Saving Mode?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: LN40A550 Energy Saving Mode?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Energy Saving Mode...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 8, 2009 5:24 PM PST

Walt H,

What you're describing would be more of an ambient light sensor, which is not a feature of the LN40A550. That would adjust the brighness and contrasted based on the light in the room.

The Energy Saving mode is set to reduce energy consumption when the unit is powered on. In it's dormant stage (off position), it consumes a very small amount of energy to retain the settings.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Thanks Samsung Tech
by Walt H / February 8, 2009 8:34 PM PST
In reply to: Energy Saving Mode...
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
is it the BL
by Toodles69 / February 8, 2009 11:25 PM PST
In reply to: Thanks Samsung Tech

Samsung tech;
So is it the Backlight setting that the ES adjusts on auto position?
or does it also control contrast and brightness?
I have e feeling it's the BL that gets adjusted.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Backlight..
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 9, 2009 3:47 PM PST
In reply to: is it the BL

Toodles69,

Yes, it would be adjusting the backlight, but I'm not sure if it's limited to just that one function. I'll see what I can find.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.