LN-T5265F Power off and on

Why I ask is that the bad caps can strain the other components. Sometimes folk keep using the set (hey, it eventually stays on.) Not knowing the damage and strain the other parts are taking.
Only your less seasoned TV tech would replace caps more than once. My TV tech friends will change the caps once but on a call back will swap boards and crack the old board in two.
Bob
So, thanks to you helpful folks, I have changed the capacitors out on the BN44 - 00150A power board twice. After each time, the TV worked for a couple of days then died again. The second time I changed the 13 electrolytic caps, I used higher voltage rated caps, but it turns out the caps never failed in my 7 year old set. After the second replacement, when the set died the 3rd time, I realized that maybe it was the days unplugged that might have fixed the problem. So, after it died the 3rd time, I removed AC power, let it sit for two days, and voila, the set worked when I plugged power back in. Any ideas what is failing and resets after no AC power for a while?