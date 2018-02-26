LN-T4665FX TV Clicking, Pink Dots, & Samsung Will Not Repair

I have been reading for the last month how my series of TV has been experiencing a major failure of the capacitor. I have also read that Samsung will repair it one time for free. Even though the purchase date of my TV is in the middle of everyone else, Samsung will not honor my production date. This in spite that it is experiencing the very same problem. The telephone representative even admitted to this fact. Does Samsung really feel its image will not be tarnished by severely limiting the repairs to minimize cost? I know this is so they can say they have addressed the problem, but has this not proved time & time again to only backfire. The most recent examples are BP and Toyota. If they cannot address a simple problem, what will be the next step they will brush off? If they continue to not repair the set, I will either repair it my self. How ever I will not purchase a Samsung product again. I have other TV?s, DVD, and home theater that need replacing and with the holidays coming, it will not be a Samsung at ANY price. There are PLENTY of choices for these products and I will not lose sleep, but Samsung will lose another few customers just by this post, and all of the other post just like it.