Live365 for Windows Mobile - Radio365-Mobile

Long-time listener, few-times caller as "Raym from Danville." I've even had two of my calls played on BOL - which I have archived the show mp3s like gold and I impress my kids with them (or perhaps they think "poor dad, he should get a life."



Anyway... I know pimping your wares here on the boards is never a good idea but I really would like the Buzz Out Loud crowd's opinions on a new mobile offering. It seems like a good fit for us BuzzTowners. Maybe another way to look at it is a "sneak peak" at a new mobile offering!



I work at Live365 (internet radio) and we're testing our free alpha, pre-release Radio365-Mobile for Windows Mobile devices. It's for cellular data as well as wi-fi (if you're phone supports wi-fi). Point your mobile browser to http://m.live365.com or your desktop browser to http://www.radio365mobile.com. We're hoping to release soon depending on our alpha test results.



It's a free download but it's mostly a subscription-only offering (about $5 month). You get a commercial-free, 15-day free trial so anyone can play with it for a while. I'd love the BuzzTowners thoughts on how well (or not well) it works for them (they can report issues at www.radio365mobile.com)



Thanks,

Raym from Danville