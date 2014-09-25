live mail pictures missing

Have the sender send you a good email.
When I open an email, I don't get pictures/illustrations that are embedded in the message. Replaced by a small black cross. How do I get then back?
Hi,
Please make sure that the latest windows updates installed on your computer and after doing so please re-boot your computer.
If for some reason you're still getting the red "x", please verify if your still getting the same error when accessing account using a web browser. If so, I suggest that you disable the Conversation Threading, here are the steps:
1. Login to your Outlook.com Inbox.
2. Click the Gear icon - More mail settings.
3. Under Reading email, choose Group by Conversation and pre-load settings.
4. Choose Show messages individually under Conversation settings to disable conversation setting.
5. Click Save.
If you're accessing your emails using Windows Live Mail, we strongly suggest that you check the settings below in order for us to ensure that this is not causing this issue:
1. Open Windows Live Mail.
2. Press Alt+F on your keyboard
3. Select Options then Safety Options.
4. Under Security tab, kindly uncheck Block images and other external content in HTML email.
5. Check Show images and external content sent from email addresses in my Safe Senders list.
6. Select Apply then click OK.
Hope this solves..!!!
