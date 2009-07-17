Lite-on PS 5251-7 PSU Replacement

OEM systems like Acer use generic type PSU. I just changed one on a M1610 model which used a typical PSU you'll find on the web. So buy one a trusted online vender. Checkout these vendors, buy check many others. The PSU is ATX12v type but be sure to have the same "connectors" you'll need such as EIDE, SATA or 24-pin power which can be 20+4pin(separable) in case you have 20-pin type. Its possible the Acer support website may have the direct info you need as to PSU type.
http://www.geeks.com
http://www.newegg.com
http://www.zipzoomfly.com
http://www.tigerdirect.com
http://www.xoxide.com
and others you'll find using keywords, "PSU" or "Acer replacements", etc.
I'm working on this horrible Acer Aspire M1100 that has a failing PSU in it. I wanted to drop a good Thermaltake or Artec into it, wipe the H.D.D. and install Ubuntu.
I'm wondering if anyone on the forum could recommend a good replacement PSU for the unit. Here are the specs on the particular model:
http://reviews.cnet.com/desktops/acer-aspire-m1100-ud4000a/4507-3118_7-32733782.html?tag=mncol;psum
Any and all advice/suggestions would be welcome.
