Lite-on PS 5251-7 PSU Replacement

by stratdude / July 17, 2009 8:50 AM PDT
Many a system uses typical PSUs
by Willy / July 17, 2009 9:16 AM PDT

OEM systems like Acer use generic type PSU. I just changed one on a M1610 model which used a typical PSU you'll find on the web. So buy one a trusted online vender. Checkout these vendors, buy check many others. The PSU is ATX12v type but be sure to have the same "connectors" you'll need such as EIDE, SATA or 24-pin power which can be 20+4pin(separable) in case you have 20-pin type. Its possible the Acer support website may have the direct info you need as to PSU type.


http://www.geeks.com
http://www.newegg.com
http://www.zipzoomfly.com
http://www.tigerdirect.com
http://www.xoxide.com

and others you'll find using keywords, "PSU" or "Acer replacements", etc.

tada -----Willy Happy

RE: LiteOn PSU replacement
by stratdude / July 17, 2009 2:13 PM PDT

Thanks, Willy. The customer added an additional sata drive to the unit, which seems to be dragging down an already insufficiently powered unit. I've pulled out the PSU and have it with me:
The main power connector appears to be 24 pin. There is a 4 pin CPU connector marked p2, a 4 pin molex connector with 2 sata connectors,
a 4 pin floppy connector with 2 sata conncetors and one, 4 pin PCIe connector.
I've tried the Acer support website and haven't come up with anything. I'm searching for a compatible replacement with longevity, as the customer wants to eventually replace the motherboard and have a long-term, working computer.
Thanks again for all of the suggestions.

Best,

Steve

My recent repasir
by Willy / July 18, 2009 2:54 AM PDT

As I stated I just repaired a M1610 model which was installed with a 250W PSU. The replacement a cheap unit was 650W generic that was quite capable and fit and quiet. Gotten from geeks.com as the source. That model and similar are available throughout online vendors. I believe it was a Blue Star PSU. However, it was used on a std. M1610 no added devices so take that and into consideration and basic plain jane system.

tada -----Willy Happy

PSU type or Acer replacements
by electrocomputerwarehouse / November 9, 2009 9:40 PM PST
In reply to: My recent repasir
