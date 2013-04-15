Listen & type replacement?

Have used Listen & Type for listening to meeting mp3 recordings to transcribe notes. L&T had key commands for fast-forwarding and stepping back without using the mouse to scroll a timeline.
Author is not upgrading for 10.8 compatibility. Any suggestions for a replacement program other than iTunes?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.