Linux forum

General discussion

Linux firewall?

by chuckieu / February 14, 2004 2:21 AM PST

Since I can now go online with RH9(brief pause while I dance around), I am wondering how good the Linux firewall is. Is it okay(basically useless) like XP, or is it good like Sygate, AVG,etc?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Linux firewall?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Linux firewall?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
Re:Linux firewall?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 14, 2004 2:27 AM PST
In reply to: Linux firewall?

Not to enrage you, but its as good as you are. This firewall can do anything you are able to code it to do.

I like this sort of firewall since there is NO QUESTION that it will do what your DEFINITION of a firewall should do.

So dig in, read the LINUX FIREWALL FAQ (s) and build it anyway you see fit. Remember, there is NO definition of what a firewall should or should not do. YOU get to define this.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:Linux firewall?
by chuckieu / February 14, 2004 3:07 AM PST
In reply to: Re:Linux firewall?

Thanks, Bob. That was the answer I was expecting(and hoping for). I have no problem learning to use correctly.
On Windows I use Sygate and love it. But you have to work
at understanding it. Now I just need to find the info on
having either PPP or KPPP auto-loading modules. Thanks
again. chuck

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:Re:Linux firewall?
by David Utidjian / February 15, 2004 1:13 AM PST
In reply to: Re:Re:Linux firewall?
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks, David.
by chuckieu / February 15, 2004 2:34 AM PST

Saved article. Have a manual,though. Since I am running
a stand-alone dial-up, default"medium" should be alright.
Changed it to "high" to see how it acts. Will read all associated material as learning process. chuck

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Linux firewall?
by akanjibayo / February 22, 2004 9:37 PM PST
In reply to: Linux firewall?

basically to me it is very useful in that it takes the stress of having to spent most of your time with related isuue of virus. For sometime now, linux firewall has been use as a gateway for all the system on our network environment. And it has really help

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Linux forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.