Not to enrage you, but its as good as you are. This firewall can do anything you are able to code it to do.
I like this sort of firewall since there is NO QUESTION that it will do what your DEFINITION of a firewall should do.
So dig in, read the LINUX FIREWALL FAQ (s) and build it anyway you see fit. Remember, there is NO definition of what a firewall should or should not do. YOU get to define this.
Bob
Since I can now go online with RH9(brief pause while I dance around), I am wondering how good the Linux firewall is. Is it okay(basically useless) like XP, or is it good like Sygate, AVG,etc?