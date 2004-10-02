Linspire 4.5.439: can't log in to a fresh install

If you are installing into a unpartitioned hard drive use a partioning tool such as partition magic or a tool givin in the linspire cd to repartition the drive. that way the setup is truly "fresh"
The unix login accepts admin and administrator, but it wants a password other than <ENTER>.
login failed!
Ugh! I can't even get in to the O/S. Is this covered in the documentation or something???
I told setup not to use a password (left blank).
This seems like a really boneheaded primary oversight. I can't imagine I'm the only one with this problem. The setup has only one or two variables.