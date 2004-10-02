Linux forum

General discussion

Linspire 4.5.439: can't log in to a fresh install

by abenas66 / October 2, 2004 10:38 AM PDT

The unix login accepts admin and administrator, but it wants a password other than <ENTER>.

login failed!

Ugh! I can't even get in to the O/S. Is this covered in the documentation or something???

I told setup not to use a password (left blank).

This seems like a really boneheaded primary oversight. I can't imagine I'm the only one with this problem. The setup has only one or two variables.

Re: Linspire 4.5.439: can't log in to a fresh install
by lilsim89 / October 2, 2004 2:06 PM PDT

If you are installing into a unpartitioned hard drive use a partioning tool such as partition magic or a tool givin in the linspire cd to repartition the drive. that way the setup is truly "fresh"

The o/s is deliberately locking me out !
by abenas66 / October 3, 2004 10:44 AM PDT

This isn't a partitioning error, it's a design/implementation issue with Linspire. It must have been designed as a security measure. There's probably some default password that I don't know about.

The entire o/s installs perfectly and seems to be doing exactly what it's supposed to, so it's not an installation error.

Re: The o/s is deliberately locking me out !
by lilsim89 / October 3, 2004 11:24 AM PDT

Okay, then why don't you try to contackt Linspire directly to resolve the issue.

