BAck when I bought my WRT54G I was wondering the same thing...as I am painfully cheap, I sought out other alternatives. The Linksys routers are great because they are like a little Linux box that you can upgrade. If you want to learn more go to www.linksysinfo.org, it's a great site where you can get help from the best.
What I am getting to is this. You can upload firmware to your router that allows you to boost your transmission power. The standard router is set to about 50%, I have mine at 83% and it seams to increase my signal to satisfaction. The firmware I upgraded to can be found here http://www.linksysinfo.org/portal/forums/downloads.php?do=file&id=9 you'll have to register (free).
If you don't decide to go that route, I'm sure that the frequents at the forums there know all about repeaters, gain antannae and all that jazz. Good luck.
Linksys has two devices that extend the wireless signal. High Gain Antenna Kit which has only a 7 dBi gain and is rated so-so by users. Another is a Linksys Wireless-G Range Espander, which is also rated so-so by users.
Environment: The Linksys wireless router is hard wired to a desktop computer and is located in a second floor room located at the North corner facing the street.
Listening Device: Using an HP Ipaq I am listening to internet streaming.
Signal Strength: I can get wireless signal to most places inside house. But when to oposite side of house or outside in yard, I get little to no signal.
Attempted Solution: Repositioned device on computer table and rotated antenna. No substantive affect.
Researched: Other manufacturers who sell high gain antennas. Here is where the water gets muddy, with very little info from users as to real success.
Question: Success stories, Please?
Thanks,
Tony Salso
tsalso@utahweb.com