BAck when I bought my WRT54G I was wondering the same thing...as I am painfully cheap, I sought out other alternatives. The Linksys routers are great because they are like a little Linux box that you can upgrade. If you want to learn more go to www.linksysinfo.org, it's a great site where you can get help from the best.

What I am getting to is this. You can upload firmware to your router that allows you to boost your transmission power. The standard router is set to about 50%, I have mine at 83% and it seams to increase my signal to satisfaction. The firmware I upgraded to can be found here http://www.linksysinfo.org/portal/forums/downloads.php?do=file&id=9 you'll have to register (free).

If you don't decide to go that route, I'm sure that the frequents at the forums there know all about repeaters, gain antannae and all that jazz. Good luck.