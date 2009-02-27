The problem is that many makers barely implement WPA well. You may find bridges that work or not but I'm going to share the 25 buck bridge I use is the WGPS606 (refurb) and does the job just fine when setup to WPA and per our forum notes. Why would I get anything else?
I need a wireless ethernet bridge which supports WPA and WPA2, but most of the products I have found only supports WEP. I found one: Linksys WET200, it supports WPA/WPA2 but it has very mixed reviews on cnet and other palaces I found. I spesialy noted some people who could not use WPA/WPA2 when using the WET200 as a bridge. Have anyone here used the WET200 with WPA/WPA2. What is your experiences with it. It is expencive so I can't afford it if it doesn't work with WPA/WPA2
Sorry for my english, and thanks in advance.