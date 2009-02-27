Networking & Wireless forum

Linksys WET200

by danstefan / February 27, 2009 10:49 PM PST

I need a wireless ethernet bridge which supports WPA and WPA2, but most of the products I have found only supports WEP. I found one: Linksys WET200, it supports WPA/WPA2 but it has very mixed reviews on cnet and other palaces I found. I spesialy noted some people who could not use WPA/WPA2 when using the WET200 as a bridge. Have anyone here used the WET200 with WPA/WPA2. What is your experiences with it. It is expencive so I can't afford it if it doesn't work with WPA/WPA2

Sorry for my english, and thanks in advance.

I have a problem with this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 28, 2009 2:19 AM PST
In reply to: Linksys WET200

The problem is that many makers barely implement WPA well. You may find bridges that work or not but I'm going to share the 25 buck bridge I use is the WGPS606 (refurb) and does the job just fine when setup to WPA and per our forum notes. Why would I get anything else?

I can vouch for the WET200 working with WPA-Enterprise
by ISEngineer / March 18, 2009 5:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Linksys WET200

I, too, was searching for similar features - in fact, I'm finding it increasingly difficult just to find a bridge, not an access point or a router - just a bridge, please.

The good news is that I can personally vouch for the WET200 as I have image 1.0.13 running and I can connect to my home office VPN network which is a WPA-Enterprise (PEAP/TKIP) secure connection, and I am connected via that bridge as I type this... I have a personal wireless network which I used WEP-shared and actually that setup had some trouble connecting, but that could very easily be a user error, typo or other as I haven't revisited that setup recently. I recommend the WET200 over other bridges which I also personally have such as the Netgear ME-101 which lack the user options and features.

