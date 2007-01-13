Networking & Wireless forum

Linksys Router not working with my IBM laptop

by jonas44a / January 13, 2007 10:52 PM PST

When i connect my laptop to te wireless network i setup it works. Since i place the router and laptop next to each other to test, reception is not a problem. The problem is that the bubble says the reception is excellent and connected but when i go to my web browser it doesn't work. Help please, i've tried for months!

Since it doesn't work.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 13, 2007 11:35 PM PST

And it's been months, change to a new router.

Details are missing in this post such as.

a. Does the laptop work at hot spots?
b. Is the router firmware current?
c. Did you "secure" your network before setup?
d. Is the router's wifi enabled? (a good signal is not an indication!)
e. How did you setup your router?

Bob

Answer to your questions
by jonas44a / January 13, 2007 11:59 PM PST
In reply to: Since it doesn't work.

a. Not sure if it works in hotspot but my school campus' network seems like one (is it?). The technician gave me the wep key and it works. I think it's only my house that has the problem.

b. I use Linksys WRT54G which i think is one that many people uses. I just typed in the ip address on my browser and a linksys website thing would show up (where i edit settings, like a control panel).

c. I did it today. I used WEP encryption and i typed in the WEP key on my laptop. It says connected.

d. There's a wi-fi logo on the router so does this means it's wi-fi enabled?

e. I basically reset the router first since i haven't touched it for a while. Typed in the ip address to go to control panel. Secure router with WEP and renamed the connection. I didn't touch that M.A.C settings because i don't even know what it means. I connected my router to the modem and power outlet. Thats basically it.
This was also one page i used for reference: http://register.wireless.utoronto.ca/?page=linksys

Also, you think i need to change my router. I'm pretty sure you know which one i'm using and i don't want to spend the money if it's not neccesary.
Hope you can help me, thanks.

You're done.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 14, 2007 12:12 AM PST

"I use Linksys WRT54G which i think is one that many people uses. I just typed in the ip address on my browser and a linksys website thing would show up (where i edit settings, like a control panel)."

The router and laptop are working fine at this point.

I wonder if you really meant to ask how to get your router connected to the internet?

Bob

yes
by jonas44a / January 17, 2007 7:10 PM PST
In reply to: You're done.

Yes! how do u connect the router to the internet?

Common connections are...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 20, 2007 12:11 PM PST
In reply to: yes

Cable modem or DSL...

Bob

