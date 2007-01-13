Linksys Router not working with my IBM laptop

And it's been months, change to a new router.
Details are missing in this post such as.
a. Does the laptop work at hot spots?
b. Is the router firmware current?
c. Did you "secure" your network before setup?
d. Is the router's wifi enabled? (a good signal is not an indication!)
e. How did you setup your router?
Bob
When i connect my laptop to te wireless network i setup it works. Since i place the router and laptop next to each other to test, reception is not a problem. The problem is that the bubble says the reception is excellent and connected but when i go to my web browser it doesn't work. Help please, i've tried for months!