Linksys Not working

Hey everyone your help is needed! If I don't fix this my girlfriend will stay pissed at me. We have to laptops an IBM R31 and an IBM R51. We also have a wireless router from linksys 802.11B. Up to this point both laptops have worked great when using the interent wirelessly. As of late though I have been using the network cable to connect to the internet faster. The last time I went to use the wireless the connection came up as Excellent strength, but instead of saying connected to linksys it said I was connected to "Wireless Network Connection (ANY)". Then when I attempted to use the internet nothing worked! I am sure it is the computer since our R51 still works fine on the network. I looked at all the settings that I could, but I am not as smart as I might of thought. Anyway I really don't want to re-image my computer since I don't have a lot of the program discs since they came from school. Any ideas on how to fix this would be great! Post or e-mail me if you have any help.





Matt Heinzel



mattheinzel@hotmail.com