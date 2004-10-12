Internet Service Providers forum

by mattheinzel / October 12, 2004 5:55 AM PDT

Hey everyone your help is needed! If I don't fix this my girlfriend will stay pissed at me. We have to laptops an IBM R31 and an IBM R51. We also have a wireless router from linksys 802.11B. Up to this point both laptops have worked great when using the interent wirelessly. As of late though I have been using the network cable to connect to the internet faster. The last time I went to use the wireless the connection came up as Excellent strength, but instead of saying connected to linksys it said I was connected to "Wireless Network Connection (ANY)". Then when I attempted to use the internet nothing worked! I am sure it is the computer since our R51 still works fine on the network. I looked at all the settings that I could, but I am not as smart as I might of thought. Anyway I really don't want to re-image my computer since I don't have a lot of the program discs since they came from school. Any ideas on how to fix this would be great! Post or e-mail me if you have any help.


Matt Heinzel

mattheinzel@hotmail.com

Just a SWAG. . .
by Coryphaeus / October 12, 2004 12:07 PM PDT
If you're running XP have you done a System Restore?

Have you contacted Linksys?

Re: Linksys Not working
by akhenatonelmarna / October 29, 2004 5:56 AM PDT
I have several suggestions for you. As already mentioned to you, consider using System Restore. You might also want to use the Network Setup Wizard and establish a fresh connection. My third suggestion is not tech related, but may still be pertinent. If your girlfriend stays angry with you when her laptop is not working properly, the real problem may be with your relationship, not the laptop.

Re: Linksys Not working
by joannserafin / October 29, 2004 4:11 PM PDT
I have had several problems with this and I would uninstall then reinstall. The tech told me don't even bother with my install cd. I don't know if this is different for laptop, but I would hook up my computer to my modem the way it was before installing the router and go to www.linksysfix.com/check/ and then click netset assistant.This is a router utility setup. It will guide you through the rest. This worked for me. I wish they put this on the instructions, it would have saved me alot of time. I hope this works for you.

JoAnn

Linksys is working
by whydwebuy / January 16, 2009 9:44 AM PST
It sounds like you're finding another wireless connection near you called "Wireless Network Connection (ANY)."

Did you view all the available wireless networks? I'll bet you'll find "linksys" there. Simply connect to it and set it to automatically connect to that connection.

Keep us posted...

oh. it's from 4 years ago. lol.
k never mind.

