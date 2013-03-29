Computer Help forum

Question

Lines across laptop screen? Video card problem?

by Thesanmich / March 29, 2013 7:29 PM PDT

So i was playing bioshock infinite on my laptop and all of a sudden my screen blacked out and i had to shut it off. I turned it back on and there were lines running across the screen. I would move my cursor and the fuzzy lines would disappear and reappear. I uninstalled my display driver and re installed, resetting my computer..but the problem was still there. I went to my nvidia control panel and it said i wasn't using my video card hardware(probably meaning it was broken..) it's frustrating because i just got my gfx card fixed half a year ago and my mobo fixed a month ago..

Specs:
Windows 7 64bit
Gateway fx 7915u
Intel core 2 duo 2.5 ghz
Nvidia 260gtxm
4 gb ram ddr3
1440x900

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Lines across laptop screen? Video card problem?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Lines across laptop screen? Video card problem?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Laptops and gaming
by Willy / March 30, 2013 1:10 AM PDT

You have a laptop and do gaming, not good. UNLESS, you have a laptop specifically build to do gaming, consider anything less to succumb to prolonged play and/or will suffer from heat stress. Cooling wasn't enough to maintain your setup and over time, it found the weakest link and faltered. The biggest culprit is the video side as that generates so much heat that besides destroying itself but will do the same for all around it. Since this is a laptop that usually means the mtrbd. and possible storage(hard drives), in other words something goes wonky or flaky. The only cure is to repeat the past repair(s) or buy another better laptop. Any parts not replaced, they will suffer under the returned stress and they maybe the start of a future failure as they are already weaken. Even, if you get better cooling like a laptop cooling pad, the damage is already done, it just takes longer to fail.

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
I'll Guess It's The Display Screen Failing, To Test That...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / March 30, 2013 1:17 AM PDT

...plug a regular monitor into the secondary monitor jack on the back of the laptop.. Enable it and "clone" the secondary so it's showing the same stuff as the primary display. If the secondary monitor works fine, then your laptop's display is headed south..

Generally, when lines begin showing up on monitor display screens, it's the monitor on its way out.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
No display on external
by Thesanmich / March 30, 2013 6:54 AM PDT

So plugged it into my HDTV and no display through the HDMI.
I have the right driver installed too, so it's definitely a video card problem.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Did You Do MORE Than Simply Plug It In?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / March 30, 2013 9:36 AM PDT
In reply to: No display on external

Whether you plug in a separate monitor through a VGA cable or to a TV through the HDMI jack, you still need to adjust the settings so it clones the display screen.. Did you do so?

Installing an updated driver is an easy thing to test.. Get it and install it.. If it doesn't fix the issue, then it still may be the display,, or possibly the entire video card.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.