Lines across laptop screen? Video card problem?

You have a laptop and do gaming, not good. UNLESS, you have a laptop specifically build to do gaming, consider anything less to succumb to prolonged play and/or will suffer from heat stress. Cooling wasn't enough to maintain your setup and over time, it found the weakest link and faltered. The biggest culprit is the video side as that generates so much heat that besides destroying itself but will do the same for all around it. Since this is a laptop that usually means the mtrbd. and possible storage(hard drives), in other words something goes wonky or flaky. The only cure is to repeat the past repair(s) or buy another better laptop. Any parts not replaced, they will suffer under the returned stress and they maybe the start of a future failure as they are already weaken. Even, if you get better cooling like a laptop cooling pad, the damage is already done, it just takes longer to fail.



tada -----Willy