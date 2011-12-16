Limited / No Wireless Access

Networking & Wireless forum

by tom1590 / December 16, 2011 4:25 AM PST

I have reformatted my computer and the Wi-Fi feature still won't workI have toggled the Fn +F2 which doesn't enable my Wi-Fi.I have to use a USB adapter in order to connect to the internet or use an Ethernet cable.When booting up there is a brief period in which I will have wireless connection, after that it will either be Limited Access or none at all. I was able to connect to my router prior to leaving for vacation upon my return I have not been able to, nothing has changed in its settings, i have the same issues when I attempt to connect to a different wireless network. I have rebooted, reset my router and modem multiple times to end up w/o a resolution.

I have a Dell Inspiron 1545

I've fixed this before.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 16, 2011 4:35 AM PST

By installing Dell's Quickset app. Until that is installed, the FN enable does not work.

There's more such as needing all the Windows XP patches but your post is a little light.
Bob

More detail
by tom1590 / December 16, 2011 5:13 AM PST

I'm using windows 7 Ultimate edition.
I believe it is the 64 bit version.
I could not tell if you meant to say that Dell Quickset was the solution?
My main issue is not being able to connect to the internet via its Wireless card.
Are you saying that the Quickset would be the solution for for enabling wi-fi or just the Fn function?
Also I'm finding it to be difficult to find a Quickset driver that is compatible w/ Windows 7.
I will reply as quickly as possible if anyone asks any questions.

Point blank advice.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 16, 2011 5:17 AM PST
In reply to: More detail

Install Dell Quickset.

Make it not difficult to find.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 16, 2011 5:29 AM PST
In reply to: More detail

dell.com and your service tag.

Limited Wireless Access
by tom1590 / December 16, 2011 5:49 AM PST

Installed.
Now the issue I have is being identified as an issue w/ the Access Point / Adapter. It comes up after I troubleshoot and it suggests that I reboot my router, which didn't solve the problem Sad

Which happens when
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 16, 2011 5:52 AM PST

The user is on WEP a lot.

Sorry but details are too slim for me to guess if this is a WEP (not protected) network. I may have guessed the Quickset but it was only because you wrote enough.

Keep writing. And if I were to guess, my guess is that you didn't use Dell's drivers. The clue was where you could not find Quickset.
Bob

Quickset
by tom1590 / December 16, 2011 6:05 AM PST
In reply to: Which happens when

The quickset I used was from dell, I don't believe it was particular to my laptop though as I found it via dell search w/o entering my service tag #. After entering my service tag # and attempting to d/l drivers for Windows 64 bit they will not install, after the driver files are unzipped i'm prompted w/ an error message of "This Software cannot be installed on your system, The set up application will exit." (This was not the case for Quickset) I get this error for when I attempt to update my network drivers for Windows 7 (the dell website says its supposed to be compatible).

Very odd.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 16, 2011 6:11 AM PST
In reply to: Quickset

This machine shipped with Windows 7. I'm left to guess that some one has installed another Windows 7.

All this means is you get to go through ALL THE PAIN of installing all the drivers from Dell. There's about 10 drivers from memory from motherboard to devices, then quickset. I'd do that first.

The message looks like you got the Windows XP 64 bit drivers.
Bob

