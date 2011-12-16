Limited / No Wireless Access

By installing Dell's Quickset app. Until that is installed, the FN enable does not work.
There's more such as needing all the Windows XP patches but your post is a little light.
Bob
I have reformatted my computer and the Wi-Fi feature still won't workI have toggled the Fn +F2 which doesn't enable my Wi-Fi.I have to use a USB adapter in order to connect to the internet or use an Ethernet cable.When booting up there is a brief period in which I will have wireless connection, after that it will either be Limited Access or none at all. I was able to connect to my router prior to leaving for vacation upon my return I have not been able to, nothing has changed in its settings, i have the same issues when I attempt to connect to a different wireless network. I have rebooted, reset my router and modem multiple times to end up w/o a resolution.
I have a Dell Inspiron 1545