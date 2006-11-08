Like.com - Visual Search (Alpha)

The CNET Lounge forum

by hfei / November 8, 2006 9:53 PM PST

Hey boys and girls. This is my first post here on the forums.

Found this in my dow jones email today.

Like.com searches products for visual qualities to filter out results of products on Ebay, Amazon and such to find things that are hard to describe Like designer watches or shoes.

The Interface is kind of cool letting you drag a box around the part of a sample image that you are most interested in and and rating how important colour, shape, pattern and even color are in your results.

Though it's still in alpha the concept looks quite interesting and works quite well, though not on opera.

[quote]
SAN FRANCISCO (Dow Jones) -- Artificial intelligence that can detect faces and images is typically used for security systems. Now, similar technology is being applied to the most practical situations: How to find that piece of jewelry or shoe that's hard to describe.

Like.com, the first visual search engine for products, launched this week. It's a service that helps shoppers find products based on images, rather than rely on SKUs (stock keeping units). It's akin to showing a photo to a salesperson at a store and saying, "Show me all the products that look like this." It sure beats poor attempts at describing the ideal item to a salesperson.

Basically, Like.com is the next evolution of comparison-shopping engines, such as Google's Froogle, eBay's (EBAY) Shopping.com, EW Scripps' Shopzilla or Become.com and the next evolution in image search offered by the portals and search engines, Google, Yahoo, Microsoft's Live and InterActiveCorp's Ask.com.
...
[/quote]

1 total post
