LIBBY SAVED BY WOODWARD

by Mark5019 / November 15, 2005 11:32 PM PST

Quite a few reporters testified in the Valerie Plame leak probe before Special Prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald indicted the most powerful man in the universe, the Vice President's Chief of Staff I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby. The foundation of the indictment was that while Libby claimed to have heard about Plame from reporters, all of the reporters testified that wasn't the case.

But there's new information. Washington Post Assistant Managing Editor Bob Woodward testified Monday that a "senior administration official" told him about Plame a full month before her name was disclosed in the famous Robert Novak column. This all came out after the indictment....when the "senior administration official" alerted Fitzgerald to it on November 3. So what does this change?

Well, this pokes a huge hole in Fitzgerald's claim that Libby was the first official to disclose Plame's identity....that no longer appears to be the case. It looks like this other senior administration official told Bob Woodward about it. By the way, Rove's spokesman says he didn't talk to Woodward and isn't the source. Who is? Cheney? Somebody else?

Libby's lawyer jumped all over this...asking two questions: "If what Woodward says is so, will Mr. Fitzgerald now say he was wrong to say on TV that Scooter Libby was the first official to give this information to a reporter? The second question I would have is: Why did Mr. Fitzgerald indict Mr. Libby before fully investigating what other reporters knew about Wilson's wife?"

It will be awfully difficult for Fitzgerald to convict Libby for lying about something he can't convince the jury was true.
http://boortz.com/nuze/index.html

