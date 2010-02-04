LG XENON 500GR - CRACKED LCD

I cracked my lcd screen and bought a replacement screen and installed it and reconnected everything i disconnected from the old one to new.it doesn't work, is this the screen or did i forget something simple. the phone can receive calls and the touch screen vibrates when touched. but it stayed dimly lit, just faint white light. Any Help or suggestions
Thanks
