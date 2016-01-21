LG forum

Rant

LG TV Recording to HDD restrictions

by very__annoyed / January 21, 2016 11:22 AM PST

After having two identical LG TVs for a while, I started to use the function for recording to HDD.

Turns out, a recording will only play back on the actual TV it was recorded on.

I therefore cannot use the other TV to play a recording if I need to for various reasons.

I got two identical TVs for consistency, still this kind of nonsense happens.

It also of course means that in future, if a new TV is purchased, recordings will not work on that either.

LG explained that this is for copyright reasons.

Even if this is correct it should be down to me to decide on that.

Other devices, admittedly self contained recording devices such as DVRs can be played back on different TVs.

DVD recorders, of course would when I used them create a recording on a disc which will play in another player.

Unbelievable.

Thanks LG, up yours.

Post a reply
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: LG TV Recording to HDD restrictions
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: LG TV Recording to HDD restrictions
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
15 total posts
Collapse -
This is not up to LG.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 21, 2016 11:51 AM PST

That's a legal issue that varies from country to country. It's a shame that such recording has become so restrictive but be sure to take it up with your country's legal system.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
It is up to LG
by very__annoyed / January 21, 2016 3:28 PM PST
In reply to: This is not up to LG.

Thanks but it is down to LG.
If they didn't leave it down to the customer to decide, in some countries we wouldn't be able to ever record anything.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The customer would have to help change the laws.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 21, 2016 3:45 PM PST
In reply to: It is up to LG

In the USA it's rare to find a HDTV with DVR. It was banned for years. If a company dared to break the law they couldn't do business in that country.

I can't quite understand your position. Are you writing the company makes the law? Here it's used to be something like government by the people, but that was years ago.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No they wouldn't
by very__annoyed / January 22, 2016 2:45 PM PST

When I mentioned DVRs, I described DVRs as self contained units which play recordings on other TVs.
Hence recordings can be made and played back on other TVs, just like with DVD recorders.
Why stop it with HDD via USB
Recording TV at all is often illegal in some ways, so why adhere to it not being allowed out through USB to HDD.
It should be down to the customer to decide not LG.
If companies made sure their products could not break any supposed laws, we wouldn't be able to do anything in any area of life.
Also, LG do not make it clear that such restrictions apply when recording.
No I'm not saying the company make the law - if it exists in a way which LG seem to be using it to justify this ridiculous situation, they should ignore it.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
So let's talk about DVRs?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 22, 2016 3:10 PM PST
In reply to: No they wouldn't

You can find folk explode over DVRs that don't allow you to take the drive to another DVR when the electronics fail.

Let's cover this for the USA? "ANY" HD recording system appears to have restrictions like this. If they don't they are a device you won't find at say Best Buy.

Samsung and other makers do not top line the restriction but don't hide this fact either.

Ever since the VCR and the legal battles came out decades ago you've seen battles going on to lock down recording. For HD it began with closing "the analog hole" which is AKA "component video." And HDTV makers wanted to offer replay and more so the compromise was to lock the video to the TV.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Are you from LG ?
by very__annoyed / January 29, 2016 9:42 AM PST

You sound as if you might represent LG in some way ?

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No but I have worked in the DVR design world
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 29, 2016 9:51 AM PST
In reply to: Are you from LG ?

So this is an area I know something about.

Any HD video recorder gets a lot of attention from the movie industry. They lobbied against recording long ago, lost and won as VHS then DVD sales took off. Today the laws are very restrictive so what a recorder can do and such is well, not what you will be happy with. I see we covered moves from recorder to recorder or player or player.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Thanks for the explanations
by very__annoyed / January 31, 2016 12:38 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
problem tv
by levinlavender / December 7, 2016 12:53 PM PST

I just purchased a LG tv and I'm sitting with the same damn problem. This is some ********!!! I'm definitely returning the tv.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you find a TV that allows sharing of the DVR content.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 7, 2016 1:09 PM PST
In reply to: problem tv

Be sure to come back and tell us.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No Luck
by SolublePete / July 29, 2017 2:23 AM PDT

I take it that you didn't find a TV that allows sharing of the DVR content then.

Can't say I'm surprised, for the reasons people gave above.

Someone said they can record on a DVR and then swap TVs- the point here is that the recording is locked to one recording device, to prevent that recording being digitally shared.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
LG should correct this.
by XMLMEL / October 30, 2017 6:26 PM PDT

i got the same problem, 65"TV FAILD, the new TV could not play the USB content recorded on last TV. it's unacceptable.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Most TVs can't play all content.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 30, 2017 6:45 PM PDT

Only some video encodings are supported. To get all what you play on your PC, the TV would need a PC inside and that's costly.

So encode to what your TV plays or vote with your wallet.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
LG TV (and others) Recording restrictions
by Vitonian / February 25, 2018 8:39 AM PST

My Blaupunkt TV died a few days ago. This unit recorded without encryption and the files could be played back on any other type of machine. To replace it I bought a Technika 32 inch TV with HD. That unit DOES allow copying of video files. However, on setting up the TV, I noticed it had a few pixels missing. Also there was "flare" at the sides of the screen. Although it recorded to my satisfaction, I returned it and swapped it for a Toshiba. Superb picture and it can record video and radio. Unfortunately, the files ARE encrypted. Pulling my hair out, I decide to check a Bush TV from Argos. It doesn't encrypt video files! So, how on Earth can manufacturers of certain males of TVs claim they don't allow copying, when some other makes of TV, do allow it? Sounds like another big con from Mr Corporate Greed.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Back to LG forum 15 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.