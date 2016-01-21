LG TV Recording to HDD restrictions

That's a legal issue that varies from country to country. It's a shame that such recording has become so restrictive but be sure to take it up with your country's legal system.
After having two identical LG TVs for a while, I started to use the function for recording to HDD.
Turns out, a recording will only play back on the actual TV it was recorded on.
I therefore cannot use the other TV to play a recording if I need to for various reasons.
I got two identical TVs for consistency, still this kind of nonsense happens.
It also of course means that in future, if a new TV is purchased, recordings will not work on that either.
LG explained that this is for copyright reasons.
Even if this is correct it should be down to me to decide on that.
Other devices, admittedly self contained recording devices such as DVRs can be played back on different TVs.
DVD recorders, of course would when I used them create a recording on a disc which will play in another player.
Unbelievable.
Thanks LG, up yours.