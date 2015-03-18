LG forum

LG TV LB6300 HDMI-CEC Limplink not working.

by LGM313 / March 18, 2015 9:07 AM PDT

Hi all,

I just got a LG 65LB6300 and I have my cromecast and PS4 connected to it, I tried to setup limplink to work with those devices with no success. The HDMI link is on on the TV and also the PS4 but its not working, even if I'm watching something on MDMI 1 and I turn one the PS4 which is on HDMI 2, the TV does not change to the HDMI 2 automatically.

My 7 years old Sony TV does that and there is some 2013 LG TVs that would work like that.

Anyone have any ideas?

FW: 04.41.39

I don't know if the firmware is the problem or something with the HDMI inputs.

Thanks for the help.

LG writes:
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 18, 2015 9:51 AM PDT

" LG SimpLink™
SimpLink is LG's connectivity technology, which allows LG products to conveniently communicate with any compatible LG device via an HDMI™ cable. "

As to automatic switching that's not a SimpLink feature but something else. Many TVs won't auto switch for many reasons. HDMI from say a PS4 is usually live even when the PS4 is "off." The PS4's I've seen don't truly turn off so there is no on/off sense on those.

Also, the PS4 isn't from LG so SimpLink doesn't appear to be the answer.
Bob

by LGM313 / March 18, 2015 12:05 PM PDT
In reply to: LG writes:

I saw ti working with other LG tvs and also there is one video on you tube showing the same tv as mine turning on after a philips blu-ray player is powered one. So it works with different brands and also with this tv.

As you read from LG
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 18, 2015 12:14 PM PDT
In reply to: tv

This is not SimpLink from what I see but autoswitching. Given the LB6300 is a series I didn't read the manual for you but wanted to clear up what SimpLink is.

If you need a faster answer, just call those that sell and make these.
Bob

