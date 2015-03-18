LG TV LB6300 HDMI-CEC Limplink not working.

" LG SimpLink™
SimpLink is LG's connectivity technology, which allows LG products to conveniently communicate with any compatible LG device via an HDMI™ cable. "
As to automatic switching that's not a SimpLink feature but something else. Many TVs won't auto switch for many reasons. HDMI from say a PS4 is usually live even when the PS4 is "off." The PS4's I've seen don't truly turn off so there is no on/off sense on those.
Also, the PS4 isn't from LG so SimpLink doesn't appear to be the answer.
Bob
Hi all,
I just got a LG 65LB6300 and I have my cromecast and PS4 connected to it, I tried to setup limplink to work with those devices with no success. The HDMI link is on on the TV and also the PS4 but its not working, even if I'm watching something on MDMI 1 and I turn one the PS4 which is on HDMI 2, the TV does not change to the HDMI 2 automatically.
My 7 years old Sony TV does that and there is some 2013 LG TVs that would work like that.
Anyone have any ideas?
FW: 04.41.39
I don't know if the firmware is the problem or something with the HDMI inputs.
Thanks for the help.