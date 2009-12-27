TVs & Home Theaters forum

LG tv and Surround sound ISSUES---please help!

by dhdicaprio / December 27, 2009 11:31 AM PST

We have an LG 42LH30 television and an RCA RT2870R surround sound receiver system.

When trying to connect them we noticed theres no Audio OUT on the TV.

SO-- we went and purchased a digital optical audio cable and plugged it into the designated "optical digital audio out" spot on the TV, and the "optical 1" spot on the receiver. A wierd almost static like noise was made but no sound from the tv appears.....we made sure the receiver is set to optical 1 in the settings menu.

What are we missing????

In the tv
by givemeaname / December 27, 2009 11:54 AM PST

Audio menu area you have to change it too output the audio.

clarification please
by dhdicaprio / December 27, 2009 8:51 PM PST
I dont understand your reply, but am trying to Happy ....We already tried changing the audio setting on the receiver to optical 1. Is there something we are forgetting in the tv audio menu? We thought we changed it (I believe he tried turning the tv speakers off).

Please explain.

Thanks

its working!!!
by dhdicaprio / December 27, 2009 11:26 PM PST
So I called LG this morning and they told me to try resetting the Television, by unplugging it, then pressing power button for 30 seconds then plugging back in and turning on.....and it worked.....the receiver now controls everything and all sound is coming out of the speakers, not the television (tv speakers off)

