LG tv and Surround sound ISSUES---please help!

Audio menu area you have to change it too output the audio.
We have an LG 42LH30 television and an RCA RT2870R surround sound receiver system.
When trying to connect them we noticed theres no Audio OUT on the TV.
SO-- we went and purchased a digital optical audio cable and plugged it into the designated "optical digital audio out" spot on the TV, and the "optical 1" spot on the receiver. A wierd almost static like noise was made but no sound from the tv appears.....we made sure the receiver is set to optical 1 in the settings menu.
What are we missing????