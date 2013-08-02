LG Smart TVs for online video watching?

The web browser is appliance grade. Not even close to what your PC has. Hulu.com does not work and more.
So folk have answered you and I agree. Bad idea.
-> Now if you find a Netflix App on the TV, that works well enough but if you read more you find it's not as good or the same (may have missing features) as your PC.
I'm going with not. Any person that expects a PC like experience will be very cross and upset.
Did you try the Google ChromeCast on your TV yet?
Bob
I'm going to buy an LG Smart TV, and I will mainly use it for watching online (flash) videos, using the Web Browser (not apps (YouTube and Netflix and so))
Some people say the web browser can only play short videos (15 minutes or so), as longer videos take up memory and will cause it to crash.
I tried to search about this but I got really confused.
So for any Smart TV owners can you tell me if its possible to watch long (~40 minutes) online videos using the web browser or not?