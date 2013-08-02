LG Smart TVs for online video watching?

I also have an LG Smart TV, and initially experienced all these problems to much frustration. I don't know off the top of my head which TV I have but it runs on webOS, and is at least 6 months old.

I know this comment is old but I thought I would share my experience for those in the same boat, I do stream (even movies up to three hours, and consecutive tv show episodes) on my TV and rarely, maybe once a month does it crash. My process may not work for everyone, but should only take you a few minutes to try.



I don't know much about tv's and computers but logically I knew the aim would be to reduce the memory usage. I realized that the TV running in the background absorbs lots of memory in order to facilitate the ability to fast forward / rewind, even when you aren't using the app. If you click the home button and close (ALL) the previously running apps in the bottom left corner this should help (hover over the screenshot of the app and press the x - or look up how to do this on your tv) this should take you less than a minute. In terms of recording tv, if you plug in and record to a hard drive instead of the TV memory this may also help (If your tv allows it), I would also delete recordings that are already in the time machine. Each of these things made a significant improvement in my ability to watch videos online.



It may seem like a hassle, but it is possible to make it work. I ended up plugging an old set top box we had because it could record two channels and watch a third, as a result the tv app is never really running, and I can just turn on my tv, and then go to the browser and stream things without any fuss (although if I've been running youtube or something I close it because it seems to increase the chance of a crash if it's been running in the background)



Hope this helps